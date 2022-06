PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Two men from Palestine have been arrested in connection with thefts of ATVs and other items. According to Palestine Police Department, two ATVs had been stolen from H&W Honda. An Anderson County deputy spotted two men in the area on ATVs and attempted to stop them. The deputy was able to stop Hollis Shane Brown, 23, of Palestine. The other subject had fled on foot, and was identified as Michael Smith, 27, of Palestine. Officers could not immediately find Smith, but Brown was taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked for evading arrest/detention.

PALESTINE, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO