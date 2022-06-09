Jax Fire Rescue fights invisible killers

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — When firefighters rush to rescue people and property, they face more than flames and smoke.

An insidious danger lurks long after the fire is gone. Cancer.

“If I get cancer I can’t perform my duties to the citizens of Jackson County,” Firefighter EMT Mike Wiggins said.

Jackson County Fire Rescue has a new tool to help battle the invisible killer.

It’s a decontamination unit.

“Not only will we decon from COVID and buildings and vehicles, but we can also decon from fire and help the cancer initiative and keep cancer from spreading out,” Fire Chief Charlie Brunner said.

Firefighters will deploy this unit on larger working fires.

They’ll be able to refill their air tanks and scrub off carcinogens on site.

Mike Wiggins has been fighting fire for 27 years.

He said the safety precautions were much different back then.

“We didn’t have nothing, nothing at all,” Wiggins said. “We just took all our gear off after the fire, threw it in the truck, and went on our business until the next call.”

He said the new, young firefighters are pretty lucky to have a unit like this, early on in their careers.

“Several of our colleagues of ours here locally have gotten some testicular cancer and also prostate cancer and it was related to fire service,” Wiggins said. “A couple of my friends down in Orlando who works for the Orlando Fire Department, the same way.”

The Jackson County administration is going to provide life scans to these firefighters in August.

Fire officials also hope to get their new decontamination unit out to the public within the next month.

If there’s another big COVID-19 outbreak, firefighters will take it to those sites for decontamination.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.