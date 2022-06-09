ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Jax Fire Rescue fights invisible killers

By Chloe Sparks
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21CC6V_0g66wy0L00

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — When firefighters rush to rescue people and property, they face more than flames and smoke.

An insidious danger lurks long after the fire is gone. Cancer.

“If I get cancer I can’t perform my duties to the citizens of Jackson County,” Firefighter EMT Mike Wiggins said.

Jackson County Fire Rescue has a new tool to help battle the invisible killer.

It’s a decontamination unit.

“Not only will we decon from COVID and buildings and vehicles, but we can also decon from fire and help the cancer initiative and keep cancer from spreading out,” Fire Chief Charlie Brunner said.

Firefighters will deploy this unit on larger working fires.

They’ll be able to refill their air tanks and scrub off carcinogens on site.

Mike Wiggins has been fighting fire for 27 years.

He said the safety precautions were much different back then.

“We didn’t have nothing, nothing at all,” Wiggins said. “We just took all our gear off after the fire, threw it in the truck, and went on our business until the next call.”

He said the new, young firefighters are pretty lucky to have a unit like this, early on in their careers.

“Several of our colleagues of ours here locally have gotten some testicular cancer and also prostate cancer and it was related to fire service,” Wiggins said. “A couple of my friends down in Orlando who works for the Orlando Fire Department, the same way.”

The Jackson County administration is going to provide life scans to these firefighters in August.

Fire officials also hope to get their new decontamination unit out to the public within the next month.

If there’s another big COVID-19 outbreak, firefighters will take it to those sites for decontamination.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

WMBB

Car crashes into Alvin’s Island on Thomas Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man and woman from Panama City have serious injuries after crashing into Alvin’s Island on Thomas Drive early Saturday morning around 2:40 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol said a car was heading south on Thomas Drive. Troopers said the car was going fast when the driver lost control when they […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WALB 10

Fire under investigation at Thomasville elementary school

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A fire that occurred at Scott Elementary School is currently under investigation, according to officials. The Thomasville fire department responded to 100 North Hansell Street around 1:07 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a fire at the school. Officials said the fire was put out...
THOMASVILLE, GA
niceville.com

Walton traffic advisory for June 12-18

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive. The week of Sunday, June 12, drivers...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

CAR FIRE ON 98

On 06/10/2022 21:47 hours, the Midway Fire District was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Gulf Breeze Parkway, near Tiger Lake Drive. Engine 35 and Truck 36 responded. Upon their arrival, firefighters quickly extinguished an engine compartment fire in a mini van. No injuries were reported. This report written by...
GULF BREEZE, FL
WMBB

Woman hit and killed while crossing U.S. Highway 90 West

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A 29-year-old woman was struck by a pick-up truck while trying to cross U.S. Highway 90 West at Owens Avenue on Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m, according to the DeFuniak Springs Police Department. The woman walked into the path of the truck headed west on U.S. Highway 90 and unfortunately […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Tai

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Tai, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Lab mix is 13 weeks old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333. Learn more […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Water rescues on the rise for Destin Beaches

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin-Fire Rescue Department said 2022 is a record year for water rescues. The lifeguards rescued 61 people during the Memorial Day Weekend. 86 in the first 10 days of June. “I’m not quite sure what the driving factor is, but we’re seeing people coming to the beach earlier and stay […]
DESTIN, FL
