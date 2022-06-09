ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Trial for Kaukauna Man Accused of Killing Children Could Be Postponed

By Casey Nelson
101 WIXX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The September trial for a man who allegedly killed his two children more than two years ago could be postponed because of a conflict related to a witness and the defense attorney. Matthew Beyer is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for...

wixx.com

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Raheim S. Flanagan, 49, Manitowoc, aggravated battery-intend bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct on 7/22/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1- Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Spend twelve (12) months in jail, under the Huber Law, to commence today; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC ; 9) Perform 100 hours of community service work; 10) Pay restitution of $40,000.00 to Crime Victim Compensation Fund. Count 2 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for one (1) year. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Pay costs of action; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Defendant has 11 days sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Conflict of Interest Could Delay Trial for Accused Child Murderer

A conflict of interest could cause a delay in the trial of a Kaukauna man accused of killing his children. Matthew Beyer has been charged with two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide in the deaths of 5-year-old William and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer, who were found dead in their home in February 2020.
KAUKAUNA, WI
101 WIXX

Search Is On For Missing Waupaca County Man

WAUPACA CO, WI (WSAU) – A Waupaca County man is missing after meeting friends for coffee on Friday in Stevens Point. Those friends say 26 year old Brandon Colligan was acting strangely during the meeting before he left to retrieve something from his car. He never returned to the coffee shop. Officers later found his vehicle near a relative’s home back in Waupaca county, with his cell phone and wallet left inside.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police investigate large fight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a large fight that broke out early Sunday. Offers were called to the 1200 Block of East Mason Street around 3 a.m. Police said they are concerned by the disruption the fight caused in the community. A video shared by...
GREEN BAY, WI
City
Appleton, WI
Outagamie County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Kaukauna, WI
Kaukauna, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Outagamie County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Victim of May drowning found in Sheboygan harbor

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The body of a 26-year-old Sheboygan man who was reported missing on May 30 has been recovered in Sheboygan’s harbor. According to a release, at approximately 12:30 p.m. on June 10, the Sheboygan Police were notified of the discovery. Officers were then able to...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

State investigators want witnesses to Oconto County incident

Bob Anderson continues to make a living as the world’s only full-time garden kaleidoscope maker. And he started it for love. Investigators look for witnesses to events before officer-involved shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. A second person is hospitalized with injuries before the encounter with the deputy. Local tourism...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

MISSING: Brandon Colligan, 26, from Waupaca Co.

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued for a 26-year-old Waupaca County man. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that deputies are searching for Brandon E. Colligan from the Town of Royalton. Colligan was last seen in Stevens Point on June 10,...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Deaths Ruled Murder-Suicide, Victims Identified

The Appleton Police Department has released more information regarding their ongoing investigation into a dual death situation. They say that 35-year-old Shannon Swanson and 32-year-old Mitchell Kounelis were found dead in a home in the 600 block of West Third Street on Monday. Through their investigation, detectives determined that Kounelis...
APPLETON, WI
CBS 58

Officials recover body of 26-year-old man who went missing in Sheboygan harbor

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The body of a drowning victim in Sheboygan's harbor has been recovered. Sheboygan police were notified around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, June 10. Police were able to confirm the identity as the 26-year-old Sheboygan resident who was reported missing on May 30 and was believed to have gone into the water off North Pier at that time.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-10-22 fdl police investigating gunshots

No injuries were reported following reports of gunshots fired in Fond du Lac early Friday morning. Shortly after 12:30am Friday officers to called to the area of North Peters Avenue and West Arndt Street and located several handgun casings. There were no reported injuries or property damage. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department.
FOND DU LAC, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
radioplusinfo.com

6-12-22 fire damages fdl home

Nobody was injured in a fire that caused extensive damage to the kitchen of a Fond du Lac home over the weekend. Shortly before noon Saturday firefighters were called to 92 North Seymour Street. The occupants were working in the yard when they noticed smoke coming from the roof and dialed 911. The fire started the area of an electric outlet box located on the exterior wall of the kitchen area.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah man walking on I-41 arrested for 4th OWI

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old from Neenah has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for his fourth OWI. According to a release, Wisconsin State Troopers responded to the location of Interstate 41 and Winchester Road for a welfare check on a man walking alongside the interstate. After...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police find missing 4 and 5-year-old girls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) found two missing girls Saturday. Emma and Cora were located less than an hour after sending out an alert. They have been reunited with their parents and were not hurt. “We initiated a protocol for missing children which allowed...
GREEN BAY, WI
wiproud.com

Fawn seeks refuge at Wisconsin fire station

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems a local fire department isn’t just a Safe Haven for human newborns but also for baby animals seeking refuge with our local heroes. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Friday, a fawn was found at the entrance of its station.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: U.S. 141 in Marinette County reopened, crash cleared

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Marinette County that closed down all lanes on US 141 at WIS 180 around 3:20 p.m. According to WisDOT, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the incident and all lanes...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police find kayaks stolen from Kimberly park

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified a person responsible for the theft of rental kayaks in Kimberly. The department says they have recovered the kayaks. Police did not release information on where the kayaks were found or who took them. The theft happened the morning of Sunday, June 5....
KIMBERLY, WI

