Davenport, IA

Governor signs bill to help city deal with nuisance alcohol establishments

By Linda Cook
ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Davenport Police Department on Thursday welcomed Gov. Kim Reynolds, who signed HF 2340 into law. The bill allows cities to pursue an abatement...

www.ourquadcities.com

Genevieve Rafferty
3d ago

Was this done in private? First notice that she was in Davenport. The audacity of a Governor with her history of the ' bottle '. Election chatter.

WHO 13

Dubuque resident finds WWII-era mortar in backyard, prompts evacuation

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A Dubuque resident found an unexploded WWII-era mortar in their backyard this afternoon, which prompted an immediate evacuation of the neighborhood, according to a press release from the Dubuque Fire Department. The Dubuque Fire Department were dispatched at 3:23 p.m. to a residence on Sarah Street. The resident was digging in their […]
DUBUQUE, IA
wmay.com

Investigation Opened Into Conditions At Illinois Prison

An investigation is underway into conditions at a federal prison in Illinois following several inmate deaths. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth requested the probe into the penitentiary at Thomson. Seven inmates have died there since 2019… five homicides and two suicides. And there have been multiple allegations of abuse at the prison.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Living Lands and Water Barge Party returns June 16

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Quad-City based Living Lands & Waters is celebrating 25 years with a Barge Party at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island. The event will showcase the organization’s working barge, which holds a “floating classroom” and crew house and kitchen. The event includes, food, live music and an art auction featuring environmentally-themed artwork made from natural, repurposed, or recycled materials.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
tspr.org

Two western Illinois communities closer to demolishing dilapidated houses

Macomb and Galesburg are preparing to tear down more dilapidated houses. The cities hope to enhance the look of neighborhoods while also improving safety. A dozen properties are on Macomb’s list. The city council this week agreed to solicit bids to inspect those homes for asbestos and have it removed if found. That has to be done before demolition can begin.
GALESBURG, IL
Pen City Current

Pen City Current-Lee listings for Sunday, June 12, 2022

Sunday Brunch at Green Acres Golf Club – Now serving Sunday brunch 10am-2pm every week. Adults $8.99, Children $6.99. Ask about Senior & Veteran Discounts. 925 Fruit Street, Donnellson. 319.835.5011. Like them on Facebook for information about upcoming events & more. Youth Fishing Clinic – The Lee County Conservation...
LEE COUNTY, IA
