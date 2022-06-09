Governor signs bill to help city deal with nuisance alcohol establishments
The Davenport Police Department on Thursday welcomed Gov. Kim Reynolds, who signed HF 2340 into law. The bill allows cities to pursue an abatement...www.ourquadcities.com
The Davenport Police Department on Thursday welcomed Gov. Kim Reynolds, who signed HF 2340 into law. The bill allows cities to pursue an abatement...www.ourquadcities.com
Was this done in private? First notice that she was in Davenport. The audacity of a Governor with her history of the ' bottle '. Election chatter.
Comments / 4