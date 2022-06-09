Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee to be inducted into Saints Hall of Fame

The Saints announced a pair of well-known Saints will be enshrined in the team's Hall of Fame this season in Devery Henderson and Fred McAfee.

The team also announced longtime assistant athletic trainer Kevin Mangum as this year's recipient of the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award for contributions to the team. Mangum is entering his 42nd season with the team and has worked for 10 head coaches over that span.

"At the end of this journey I just wanted everybody to say 'he did it the right way,' " Henderson said. "And that's what I prided myself on, and I thank you guys for giving me that opportunity."

Henderson is a native of Opelousas and was drafted in the 2nd round out of LSU in 2004. One of the league's premier deep threats throughout his career, Henderson started 76 games, catching 245 passes for 4,377 yards and 20 touchdowns. He's possibly best known for the "Superdome Special," the lone rushing touchdown of his career, which came during the Domecoming game following Hurricane Katrina. He was also a key member of the Saints' Super Bowl title, catching 7 passes for 63 yards in the victory over the Colts.

The running back McAfee is best known as a special teams ace, having played 10 seasons for the Saints across two different stints after being drafted in the 6th round of 1991, logging 210 career special teams tackles. McAfee joked that his career lasted 16 years, and that he "fooled a lot of good coaches" into keeping him around over the years. Since retiring in 2006 he's served in a player development role for the Saints, and is entering his second season as the team's Vice President of Player Engagement.

"It's been a journey, but it's been a great ride," McAfee said. "I've loved every minute of it."

SAINTS HALL OF FAME

- 1988: Archie Manning, Danny Abramowicz

- 1989: Tommy Myers, Tom Dempsey

- 1990: Billy Kilmer

- 1991: Tony Galbreath, Derland Moore

- 1992: George Rogers, Jake Kupp, John Hill

- 1993: Joe Federspiel

- 1994: Henry Childs, Jim Finks

- 1995: Doug Atkins, Bob Pollard

- 1996: Dave Whitsell, Dave Waymer

- 1997: Stan Brock, Rickey Jackson

- 1998: Dalton Hilliard, Sam Mills

- 1999: Bobby Hebert, Eric Martin

- 2000: Pat Swilling, Vaughan Johnson

- 2001: Jim Wilks, Hoby Brenner

- 2002: Jim Mora, Frank Warren

- 2003: Jim Dombrowski, Wayne Martin

- 2004: Rueben Mayes, Steve Sidwell

- 2006: Joel Hilgenberg

- 2007: Joe Johnson

- 2008: Willie Roaf

- 2009: Morten Andersen

- 2010: Joe Horn

- 2011: Sammy Knight

- 2012: Tom Benson, Deuce McAllister

- 2013: La'Roi Glover

- 2014: Aaron Brooks, John Carney

- 2015: Tyrone Hughes, Michael Lewis

- 2016: Will Smith

- 2017: Jonathan Vilma, Carl Nicks

- 2018: Lance Moore, Pierre Thomas

- 2019: Reggie Bush, Marques Colston

- 2021: Jahri Evans, Roman Harper

- 2022: Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee