ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago's Movies in the Park returns to Millennium Park for 2022; here's the full lineup

By Lisa Fielding
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vy1Bb_0g66wXMq00

It's one of the official signs of summer in Chicago: Movies in the Park.

The summer movie series at Millennium Park is back, and the 2022 lineup includes several dance-inspired movies.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” will kick off the series on July 12, followed by Disney’s “Encanto.”

The ’80s favorite, “Dirty Dancing,” will play on the 40-foot LED screen on Aug. 2.

Patrons will be able to take a seat in the Jay Pritzker Pavilion or lounge on the Great Lawn as they enjoy the films, which will play at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday night from July 12 through Aug. 30.

Here’s the full schedule:

-July 12: “In the Heights”

-July 19: “Encanto”

-July 26: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

-Aug. 2: “Dirty Dancing”

-Aug. 9: “Knives Out”

-Aug. 16: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”

-Aug. 23: “Save the Last Dance”

-Aug. 30: “Strictly Ballroom”

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
musicfestnews.com

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival Set to Take Over Douglass Park in Chicago

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival Set to Take Over Douglass Park in Chicago. The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival is an immersive art experience and the premier Hip Hop Music Festival in the Midwest, ready to roll into Chicago’s Douglass Park Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19. Founded by a pair of Chicago-based music powerhouses – concert promoter SPKRBX and next-gen media company Lyrical Lemonade – Summer Smash Festival has grown into one of the largest independent music festivals in the country after playing host to 90,000 attendees last summer.
CHICAGO, IL
Adrian Holman

Pre-Juneteenth Fashion pop-up show on 6/12

The online boutique Sista2Susta Stuff & Things, Inc. will be hosting the Pre-Juneteenth Fashion Pop-up Show on Sunday, June 12th from 2 PM until 8 PM CST at the Zhou B Art Center in the heart of Chicago. Admission to the event will be free of charge, but you do have to register for your name to be on the entry list.
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO.

A few weeks ago, a video surfaced of an actual bird laying an egg just a few inches away from the "L" train. Well, we saw another very special event yesterday in the heart of Chicago. Check out this video of a fox carrying a dead animal. It's hard to...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
97ZOK

See The Full List Of Free Movies Playing At Wrigleyville In Chicago

If you're a movie fan and want to see some free films in Illinois this summer, I found something you'll definitely be interested in!. I'm not a baseball fan, but I definitely love myself some free movies. That's why I wait until after the Cubs have played at Wrigley Field, fans have cleared the area, and head down to Wrigleyville to get involved in all the late night activities the city has to offer! One of the newest events coming to Wrigleyville?
CHICAGO, IL
dornob.com

Hem House Brings Modern Charm to Chicago Suburbs at an Affordable Price

A pair of architects and a real estate developer have crafted a single-family home in Chicago that’s actually affordable to most buyers, and it has tons of modern personality to offer. Developed on one of Chicago’s typical 25-by-125-foot residential lots, the 1,300-square-foot Hem House was the brainchild of Ann...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
letsbeardown.com

HORSES STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP WITH THE POTHOLES IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

Being a horse in downtown Chicago is not the easier job in the world. With the heat and the lack of green grass, it can be tough. However, I am certain that all of these horse owners are taking great care of the animal. Unfortunately for this fella, he walked on the equivalent of a "pothole" for horses in the middle of the street...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

A Mammoth New Food Hall Launches Inside the Old Post Office and Six More Openings

It seems safe to say that summer has finally arrived and that it’s finally okay to put away the winter gear and make reservations for the patio. And all over the city, bar and restaurant owners who were waiting for better weather to open are finally seizing the moment. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennium Park#Shang Chi#Strictly Ballroom#Dance#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: Jibarito – a Chicago Staple

With the Puerto Rican Festival running Thursday through Sunday in Humboldt Park, NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky says there’s a sandwich you need to know about. It’s the jibarito – a creation widely acknowledged to have started in Chicago more than 20 years ago by a Puerto Rican restaurant owner. Borinquen gets the credit for starting it, but boy has the jibarito spread throughout the city, and not just near its Humboldt Park roots. The key: sourcing a lot of plantains.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

The Pullman Neighborhood Is a Time Capsule

Pullman looks like nowhere else in Chicago, or even the Midwest. Its blocks of rowhouses, with American flags dangling from brackets bolted into the brick, and rose gardens blooming in the tiny yards, make it resemble an older neighborhood in one of the old coastal, colonial cities: Boston, Philadelphia, or Baltimore.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
secretchicago.com

10 Of The Best Donut Shops In Chicago

Donuts are a craving that you just can’t shake. Whether it’s your first thought in the morning or your last bright idea of the night, the donut craving is rea and luckily the Windy City is teeming with some outstanding options. Fulfill your deepest donut desires in the Windy City with our list of donut hole-in-the-walls in Chicago!
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy