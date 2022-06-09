Chicago's Movies in the Park returns to Millennium Park for 2022; here's the full lineup

It's one of the official signs of summer in Chicago: Movies in the Park.

The summer movie series at Millennium Park is back, and the 2022 lineup includes several dance-inspired movies.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” will kick off the series on July 12, followed by Disney’s “Encanto.”

The ’80s favorite, “Dirty Dancing,” will play on the 40-foot LED screen on Aug. 2.

Patrons will be able to take a seat in the Jay Pritzker Pavilion or lounge on the Great Lawn as they enjoy the films, which will play at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday night from July 12 through Aug. 30.

Here’s the full schedule:

-July 12: “In the Heights”

-July 19: “Encanto”

-July 26: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

-Aug. 2: “Dirty Dancing”

-Aug. 9: “Knives Out”

-Aug. 16: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”

-Aug. 23: “Save the Last Dance”

-Aug. 30: “Strictly Ballroom”

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram