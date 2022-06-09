ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Authorities say 2 Texans arrested after 10 dead dogs found in rented truck

25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlBde_0g66wWU700

A man and a woman from Texas have been charged with animal cruelty after deputies in North Carolina found 10 dead dogs in the back of their rented box truck, authorities said Thursday.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Scott Thomas McCaffrey, 48, and Tambra Lynn Clift, 50, of Weslaco, Texas, each were charged with 10 felony counts of cruelty to animals, news outlets reported. The two are being held at the Moore County jail under a $30,000 bond.

Attorneys were appointed for McCaffrey and Clift, but neither was immediately available for comment on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were notified on Tuesday that there were multiple dead dogs in the back of the truck in the Seven Lakes area of West End. McCaffrey and Clift were identified as the operators of the truck and the 10 dogs died because of negligence, investigators said.

Two of the dogs have been sent to a lab at North Carolina State University to determine the cause of death.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Family shot at 23 times in drive-by shooting, suspects wanted

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in which a residence was shot at over 20 times. On Thursday, June 9, deputies responded to Avenida Florencia, in Cameron Park in reference to a shooting, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies made contact […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man wanted for theft of lawn mower

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a man accused of stealing a lawn mower. The man is considered a person of interest in a theft that occurred on May 29 at the 2000 block of E. Taylor Street. Video captured by the homeowner shows a man walking into the backyard and taking […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Brownsville drive-by shooting under investigation

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened last Thursday. Deputies were dispatched to Avenida Florencia, Cameron Park in Brownsville and made contact with the homeowners who stated they were in their living room watching television when someone opened fire at their residence. A total of...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Man arrested after accused of operating a drug house

A man was arrested Friday by the Cameron County Sheriff's Office officials and the SWAT team. Sonny Zuniga is accused of operating a drug house. Crystal meth, a stolen weapon and more than 142 grams of crack cocaine were found inside a home in San Benito, according to authorities. Zuniga...
SAN BENITO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
Moore County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Weslaco, TX
County
Moore County, TX
Weslaco, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
kurv.com

Weslaco Couple Jailed In North Carolina For Animal Cruelty

A man and woman from Weslaco are in jail in North Carolina after 10 dogs were found dead in their rented box truck. News outlets report that Moore County sheriff’s deputies had been told by someone about a number of dead dogs in the back of a truck in the town of Seven Lakes.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Foot pursuit leads police to stash house with 12 migrants

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police discovered 12 migrants while searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run accident. At 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Brownsville PD responded to an accident on 10th Street and Harrison Street. An officer was driving by the area and saw the accident. A black Ford Expedition is said to have disregarded a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Scott Thomas#Animal Cruelty#Cruelty To Animals#Moore County Sheriff
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Woman wanted for theft

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of theft. The theft occurred in the Monte Alto area. The woman was last seen driving a white Chevrolet Cobalt, according to a post by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The woman can be seen in surveillance video wearing […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

More Than a Dozen Animals Seized from Van Zandt Property: SPCA of Texas

The SPCA of Texas and the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office removed 14 animals from a property in Van Zandt County after an anonymous complaint about animal cruelty. After the owner did not bring conditions into compliance with Texas Health and Safety Code, the animals -- including five dogs, two cats, one macaw and one deceased cockatoo -- were seized.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Human remains found 2 months after New Mexico woman disappears

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (TCD) -- Human remains found in a rural area in May have been positively identified as a woman who disappeared two months ago. According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, on May 26, someone located human remains in an open field in Sandoval County. Homicide and Missing Persons detectives from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and began an investigation. The Office of the Medical Investigator identified the remains as 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD officer arrested

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen Police Department Officer has been arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI.) The Edinburg Police Department informed the Mcallen Police Department of the arrest Friday morning, according to a press release. McAllen PD Officer, Danny Leal has been charged with a DWI. Leal served as a police officer for McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito CISD employees die in crash

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Police Department is investigating a crash that left two school district employees dead Friday. Friday morning, at approximately 7:30 a.m. San Benito PD officers responded to the 27000 block of State Highway 345 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. According to an initial investigation, it is believed […]
SAN BENITO, TX
myrgv.com

McAllen officer arrested for driving while intoxicated

A McAllen police officer was arrested Saturday evening by the Edinburg Police Department for drunk driving, according to a release. The three-sentence statement said Officer Danny Leal, who has been with the McAllen Police Department for 20 years, was charged with driving while intoxicated. Edinburg PD informed the officer’s place...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man wanted for assault of a pregnant person

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is searching for a man charged with assault of a pregnant person. Rick Anthony Perez, 24, was last seen in Mission, according to HCSO. He is described as having black hair, brown eyes, weighing 190 pounds, and a height of five feet, five inches. Those […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy