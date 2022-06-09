These Husky Brothers With A Sad Start To Life Are Looking For Their New Families

Cabin Critters Rescue is a non-profit located in Scioto County, Ohio, that was opened up back in 2019, and since then, has gone on to save more than 400 cats, dogs, and various other animals.

Cabin Critters Rescue just wants to place animals in their care in the best of homes, and they want them to find families they can be with forever.

Two dogs that are currently at Cabin Critters Rescue waiting on their new families are two brothers aptly named Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn.

Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn had a very sad start to their lives. "These guys were saved by a gentleman when he found out the man was going to shoot the whole litter," Cabin Critters Rescue said on a Facebook page introducing the brothers as available for adoption.

"By the time he reached them, these were the last remaining puppies out of 9. The man had shot them all before the gentleman arrived to help."

"So these boys did come from a very rocky start. They're now loving and trusting boys who just want to play."

Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn weigh approximately 25 pounds and they are both Huskys. They love to run and play, so they definitely need a home where they can get that outside time, preferably with a fenced yard.

Cabin Critters Rescue; pictured above is Huck Finn

"They love lots of toys," Cabin Critters Rescue explained on their adoption page for the boys.

"Sometimes when playing with each other they don't want to share so we make sure they each have their own toy."

"They are easily bored and need space and activity. If you are interested in one of these brothers put in your application. They are eagerly waiting."

Cabin Critters Rescue; pictured above is Tom Sawyer

Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn are good with dogs and kids too, and they don't have to necessarily be adopted out together.

If you are interested in adopting one or both of them, you can fill out an application here.

