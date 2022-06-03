ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 Arts Entertainment Launches Canada Office

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27dJNu_0g66wJFu00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Management-production company 3 Arts Entertainment is expanding its footprint with the launch of an office north of the border, focusing on Canadian talent, development and production.

Headed by manager Trevor Rotenberg , the Toronto-based office plans to take advantage of the appetite for content in Canada.

This marks the second international expansion for 3 Arts in the past couple of months. Lionsgate recently acquired a minority stake in London- and Los Angeles-based management and production company 42. Under the agreement, 3 Arts, which is majority-owned by Lionsgate, will collaborate on TV and film projects with 42 and Lionsgate in a three-way venture, tapping into the U.S. talent pool.

3 Arts has been gearing up to open a northern outpost since spring 2021. The office plans to continue to work alongside Canadian talent agencies, acting as a bridge to provide information, access and resources for talent looking to grow in Canada and beyond.

“Canada is home to so many talented creators and diverse voices. We are excited to be at the forefront of new opportunities and to provide an infrastructure for established and emerging artists north of the border,” 3 Arts partners said in a statement.

Born and raised just outside of Toronto, Rotenberg began his career working in film and television production in Canada. He joined 3 Arts in 2013, starting in the mailroom and subsequently working in comedy, touring and production until 2016. Rotenberg most recently worked as a creative executive at BingBangBoom, John & Dave Chernin’s production company.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

The Hideaway Entertainment & Fictionz Partner On ‘Blue Is For Nightmares’ Podcast, Will Also Develop YA Book Series For TV

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Hideaway Entertainment and Fictionz have partnered to launch the podcast series Blue Is for Nightmares, based on Laurie Faria Stolarz’s bestselling YA witchcraft book series, and will also develop the books for TV. Each of of the books in Stolarz’s series—White is for Magic, Silver is for Secrets, Red is for Remembrance and Black is for Beginnings—follow the adventures of Stacey Brown, a young witch with psychic powers. In the Blue is for Nightmares podcast, Stacey (Meghan Rienks) has terrifying nightmares that come true, and uses the magic handed down from previous generations...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Seriesmakers Opens For Submissions; CBC BIPOC Initiative; Bollywood Female Gaffers Incubator; German Deals For Beyond — Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Marti Noxon & Frank Doegler Among Showrunner Speakers For Series Mania And Beta’s Seriesmakers Initiative As It Opens For Submissions Series Mania Forum and European content powerhouse Beta Group have opened their €120,000 Seriesmakers initiative for submissions and unveiled several high-profile speakers for its inaugural event. Marti Noxon (Sharp Objects, UnReal), Agnieszka Holland (House of Cards, Burning Bush), Michael Hirst (The Vikings, The Tudors and Frank Doegler (Game of Thrones, The Swarm) are among nine speakers unveiled for the initative’s first online edition. Janine Jackowski (Toni Erdmann, Skylines), Israeli script doctor Ronit Weiss-Berkowitz (The...
NFL
Deadline

International Insider: Disney France Woes; 42’s Splash; Banff Incoming; ‘Lady Of Heaven’ Saga

Click here to read the full article. Afternoon Insiders, Max Goldbart here. I’m headed to Banff on Sunday for the World Media Fest but before I go, here’s our digest of the week’s biggest news and analysis. Disney France Woes Fermez la fenêtre: A fierce argument has broken out as the deep-pocketed U.S. streamers delve deeper and deeper into Europe’s production ecologies and Disney+ was taking no prisoners this week. France has long been the battleground for arguments around local streamer activity and regulation and it was Disney’s decision to bypass the recently revised French windowing system with animated action adventure Strange World, shifting...
NFL
Variety

Nickelodeon Launches Intergalactic Shorts Program 2.0 (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Nickelodeon is launching its Intergalactic Shorts Program 2.0 which opens its search for new and diverse creators from across the globe, Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation, announced Monday. The Intergalactic Shorts Program 2.0 will focus on new voices and nurturing their vision for original comedy-drive content with an eye to representation, Naito added. The 2.0 Program will be overseen by Nickelodeon executives Daniel Wineman and Chris Rose. News of the new 2.0 Program comes as Nickelodeon gears up to bow “Rock, Paper, Scissors,”  the first finalised short and series greenlit from the 2019...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 Arts Entertainment#Art#Directors Guild Of Canada#Company 3#Canadian#Lionsgate
Deadline

Dear Producer Sets Winners Of Inaugural Award; Acquisitions By Uncork’d Entertainment, Freestyle Digital Media, 1091 Pictures, Global Digital Releasing; More – Film Briefs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dear Producer has set Liz Cardenas (7 Days), Megan Gilbride (Tower), Sabrina Schmidt Gordon (To the End) and Avril Z. Speaks (Jinn) as the recipients of its inaugural Dear Producer Award, recognizing excellence in independent producing. The prize sponsored by Maida Lynn’s Genuine Article Pictures was established to help lift the financial burdens on indie film producers and to help build the independent film community through leadership and mentoring. It’s different from other filmmaking grants in that it supports the producer and is not based on a project or specific work. Each of...
MOVIES
Deadline

UK Drama School Apologizes To ‘I May Destroy You’ Creator Michaela Coel & Star Paapa Essiedu For “Appalling & Unacceptable” Racism

Click here to read the full article. One of the UK’s leading drama schools has apologized to I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel and star Paapa Essiedu for “appalling and unacceptable racist comments” 10 years ago. Essiedu told The Guardian he experienced a “real ‘time stops moment'” when a teacher at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama taking part in an improvization shouted “‘Hey you, N-word, what have you got behind you?’” The pair were acting a scene in which a prison officer looks for drugs among prisoners. Essiedu said the incident was so horrifying that neither he nor Coel,...
NFL
Deadline

Tony Awards: See The Best Looks From The Red Carpet – Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. The 75th annual Tony Awards has kicked off with the official red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast on CBS, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. 75th Annual Tony Awards: Deadline’s Full Coverage The top-line presenters include Andrew Garfield, Laurence Fishburne, Nathan Lane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bowen Yang, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Hudson and, in a rare appearance, both Paris and Prince Jackson, the children of MJ subject Michael Jackson. The...
NFL
Deadline

How to Watch The 75th Annual Tony Awards This Sunday On TV, Streaming & On Demand

Click here to read the full article. Emmy Award-winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, an hour of exclusive content streaming live only on Paramount+ beginning 60 minutes prior to the live broadcast of the Tony Awards ceremony on CBS. Criss and Hough will kick off the evening celebrating the 2022 Tony Awards, bestowing multiple honors and introducing special performances throughout Act One. Immediately following, Academy Award winner and Tony-nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast from Radio City Music Hall in New...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Arts
Deadline

Leah Remini Joins ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Judges Panel, Replaces Matthew Morrison

Click here to read the full article. If you can trip the light fantastic, Leah Remini may have some honest feedback for you. The actress/producer is joined the judging panel of Fox’s So You Think Can Dance alongside Stephen “tWitch” Boss and JoJo Siwa. Remini make her debut on the milestone 300th episode that airs Wednesday, June 15. Remini is taking over for Matthew Morrison, who was let go earlier this month. At the time, Morrison said his departure was due to failing to adhere to “competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.” “I am thrilled to join So You...
NFL
Deadline

Tony Awards: Who Will Win, Who Should Win & Possible Surprises – Deadline Tony Watch

Click here to read the full article. For a Broadway season that will go down in the record books for its abbreviated 42-week length, Covid cancelations and stark decline in attendance attributable at least in part to New York City’s pandemic-era dearth of tourists, the 2021-22 theatrical season was surprisingly healthy in one very significant way: As this year’s Tony Awards nomination roster makes clear, Broadway venues were well-stocked with the talent and quality that can make trophy-voting an endless cycle of on-the-other-hand second guessing and nitpicking. In a Broadway season that made noticeable (if never enough) strides in presenting new...
PERFORMING ARTS
Deadline

Justin Bieber Reveals Illness Causing Facial Paralysis Is Behind Recent Tour Postponement

Click here to read the full article. “For those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” said Justin Bieber in an Instagram video post today. “There’s full paralysis on this side of my face.” On Tuesday, Bieber announced that he was postponing the next few shows of his 130-date Justice World Tour due a “non-Covid related illness.” His next few stops were to include Toronto, Washington, D.C. and Madison Square Garden. The next shows still listed on his official tour web site are the MSG appearances Monday and Tuesday. This...
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

Former Fox News Political Editor Chris Stirewalt To Testify Before January 6th Committee

Click here to read the full article. Chris Stirewalt, the Fox News political editor let go from the network in January 2021 said that he has been called to testify before the January 6th Committee and will do so on Monday. “I have been called to testify before this committee, and I will do so on Monday,” Stirewalt said on NewsNation, where he serves as political editor. He told anchor Adrienne Bankert that he was “not in a position now to tell you what my testimony will be about,” but said that he wanted to make a full disclosure. The committee already has...
NFL
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’: Wendy Moniz & Mo Brings Plenty Upped To Series Regulars, Josh Lucas Leads New & Returning Recurring Cast For Season 5

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Network’s mega hit Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, continues to firm up its cast for the upcoming fifth season. Josh Lucas, who has been teasing a potential return, will be back on the show for the first time since 2019 as Young John Dutton, along with fellow recurring cast members Kylie Rogers (Young Beth Dutton) and Kyle Red Silverstein (Young Rip Wheeler), who both last appeared in 2020; as well as Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner), who was introduced this year. They will be joined by new recurring players Kai Caster (American Horror...
NFL
SFGate

‘Subject’ Examines Ethics in Documentary Filmmaking — and Gives Those Featured in Them a Voice

For anyone aiming to be a documentary filmmaker, Jennifer Tiexiera and Camilla Hall’s 90-minute doc “Subject” should be required viewing. “Subject” explores the ethical responsibilities nonfiction filmmakers face when they decide to capture people, often at their most vulnerable, thereby forever locking them in a moment in time that will live on through the ages no matter how much a person grows or changes.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Economic Recession ‘More Likely Than Not’ Says Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers

Click here to read the full article. CNN’s State of the Union talk show highlighted two hot takes Sunday from former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers. The most startling was his pronouncement that an economic ecession was “more likely than not” within the next two years. Summers’s statement was in opposition to current Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s earlier comment that there is nothing to suggest a recession is in the works. But in responding to a question from State of the Union anchor Dana Bash, Summers said he disagreed. “I think when inflation is as high as it is right now, and unemployment...
NFL
IndieWire

Alicia Vikander on Taking Her Turn in the Metaverse with HBO’s ‘Irma Vep’

Click here to read the full article. On a cloudy day in late October, at a chic hotel steps from the Champs Elysées, Alicia Vikander sat glued to her phone. The actress was silent, leaning back on an antique chair while her fingers tap-danced across an iPhone screen. She was idle and hard at work, making her stillness pop under the key lights and dollying camera tracking her every facial tic.  While the Hotel Raphael ably played itself in this quiet scene, Vikander had more of a dual role: On set was Alicia, the Sweden-born dancer turned Hollywood star, and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bipartisan Senate Group Reaches Agreement On Framework For New Gun Safety Measures; Plan Falls Short Of Outright Ban On Assault Weapons For Those Under 21

Click here to read the full article. A bipartisan group of senators have reach an agreement on a framework for a series of new gun safety measures on Sunday, but they fall short of banning the purchase of assault weapons for those under 21. Specifically, the agreement would expand background checks for those under 21 who purchase guns; grants for states to implement “red flag” laws, which allows law enforcement to temporarily take away guns who pose a danger to themselves or others; an expansion of mental health programs; improving the background check system overall, with a focus on preventing domestic...
NFL
Deadline

Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina & More Join Ben Affleck’s Nike Drama

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck’s untitled Nike drama for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures has assembled a stellar cast, with Jason Bateman (Ozark), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Chris Tucker (Rush Hour franchise), Marlon Wayans (Respect) and Chris Messina (Sharp Objects) signing on for roles, along with Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death), Tom Papa (Behind the Candelabra) and Julius Tennon (The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar). Director Affleck alsi is starring in the pic, which started production Monday in Los Angeles, alongside his fellow Good Will Hunting star, Oscar winner Matt Damon. Matt Damon & Ben...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Charmed’ Enters Multiverse In Series Finale With Nod To Original Series

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The story includes a detail about the series finale of Charmed: It’s goodbye to all that for Charmed, which ended its four-season run on The CW tonight with a final scene that’s sure to stir longtime fans of the original series and its reboot. The current cast of Charmed  — Mel, Maggie, and Kaela — discovered a mysterious door emblazoned with their signature triquetra, TVLine reports. So naturally, they have to find out what’s on the other side. What they find is  Halliwell Manor. the home where Prue, Piper, Phoebe and Paige stirred things up...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

91K+
Followers
30K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy