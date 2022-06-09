ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Teen is chased by unknown suspect after getting shot

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - A teen is in serious condition after he was shot in the back of the head while he was driving. Police were...

foxsanantonio.com

CBS DFW

Police investigating after man found murdered outside of Dallas business

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking the public for information after a man was found dead outside of a Dallas business early Sunday morning.On June 12 at about 3:16 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from the 500 block of Gilpin Avenue.When they arrived, they found the victim, Christian Erik Martinez, 25, lying outside of the front entrance of a business with multiple gunshot wounds.Dallas Fire and Rescue transported Martinez to an area hospital, but he was pronounced deceased from his injuries.Police are still investigating the motives and circumstances surrounding this murder, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Emmanuel Romano  at 214-470-4876, or by email at emmanuel.romano@dallascityhall.com.Tips can also be made to Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called in which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes. If you have information about this offense and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Woman killed during possible robbery in southwest Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Police are looking for any information regarding a deadly shooting that happened Saturday. The Dallas Police Department said officers were called to the scene on Elderoaks Lane, by the intersection of Hampton Road and West Camp Wisdom Road. Police said a woman was shot multiple times. First...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Robber seen on camera breaking into Dallas smoke shop

DALLAS — Police are looking for the suspect that was seen on camera breaking into a smoke shop early Friday morning. According to Dallas police, the robbery happened shortly before 3 a.m. on June 3. The store is on the 8900 block of the East RL Thornton Freeway. Security...
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

Adult dies in motorcycle crash in Westlake

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died following a motorcycle crash in Westlake Saturday night. The crash happened in the area of Las Cimas Parkway and S Capitol of Texas Highway just before 8:30 p.m. CPR was performed, but later medics pronounced the person dead. Road closures were in place...
WESTLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead in Dallas after possible robbery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman in Dallas was killed early Saturday morning in what police believe may have been a robbery.On June 11, 2022 at about 3:26 a.m., police responded to a shooting call from the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane.Officers found the victim, an adult woman, had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. She has not been identified pending next of kin notification.Police said the motive appears to be a robbery, but that the circumstances surrounding the victims are still being investigated and that nobody is in custody.Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Philip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com. Crimestoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes. If you have information about this offense and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS, between hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

DeSoto police searching for suspect in Hampton Rd bank robbery

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of robbing at least two banks in the past week.On Friday, June 10 at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, DeSoto police were dispatched to the PNC Bank on Hampton Road. Eyewitnesses told investigators that the robber walked into the bank and up to one of the teller windows where he demanded money. He did not display a weapon.Police said that this man is also suspected of robbing a PNC Bank in Arlington on June 8.The suspect is described as a heavy-set white man in his late-50s to early 60s with a "salt-and-pepper" beard. He wore a navy-blue hoodie and prescription glasses. He is estimated to be between 5'10" and 6'0" tall and weigh between 275 and 300 pounds.The FBI has been notified and police stress that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Desoto detectives are continuing their investigation and ask that anyone who may recognize the suspect call the Southwest Regional Communications Center (SWRCC) at 972-223-6111 with any information. 
DESOTO, TX
fox4news.com

Armed hostage taker, who fired at officers, under arrest

FRISCO,TX - After approximately an hour of negotiations, Frisco police took an armed hostage-taker into custody early Thursday morning. At around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to the 3400-block of Continental Drive in reference to a family disturbance call. The caller, from inside the home, told police that Lawrence Porath had entered the residence armed with a handgun.
FRISCO, TX
garlandjournal.com

Dallas residents ‘fed up’ with gunshots, violence linked to bars

A shooting last weekend on Greenville Avenue renewed safety concerns and reupped calls to shutter two bars, which community leaders say are nuisances and linked to recent crimes. Residents of the Old East Dallas entertainment district say the usual partying, loud music and loitering at OT Tavern and Bar 3606...
DALLAS, TX
ABC13 Houston

Causes of death released for family likely killed by escaped inmate

Five family members believed to have been killed by an escaped inmate in their Texas vacation home last week were fatally shot and stabbed, cause of death reports show. Four children and their grandfather were found murdered at the family's ranch in Centerville, located between Dallas and Houston, on June 2 after a relative contacted law enforcement to do a welfare check, authorities said.
HOUSTON, TX
fox4news.com

Woman dies after being restrained by Dallas police

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the death of a woman in their custody. Police said they took Ladamonyon Hall into custody two weeks ago for causing a disturbance at a business in Far East Dallas. They believed she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and said they...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas 19-year-old accused of robbing 6 businesses in 60 minutes

DALLAS - Dallas police say a 19-year-old was arrested for holding up six businesses in less than an hour, hugged his first victim and apologized. Police say Joshua Mora would go on to rob five more Northeast Dallas businesses. One of the victims who was held at gunpoint snapped photos...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made of Suspect in Multiple Robberies

On June 9, 2022, beginning at approximately 8:51 a.m., a male suspect robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint within a 50-minute period in the city of Dallas. At one of the locations, Dallas Police were able to obtain a suspect description, vehicle description, and a possible license plate number. Shortly after...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Mockingbird Lane

On Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Trust Bank located at 1241 W. Mockingbird Lane. Officers found the victim Paul Zapata Ramirez, a 45-year-old male, with a gunshot wound to the neck. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.
DALLAS, TX

