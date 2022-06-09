ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunak accused of squandering £11bn in debt interest payments

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
 3 days ago

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been accused of wasting £11 billion of taxpayers’ money by paying too much in interest servicing the Government’s debt.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said the losses were the result of Mr Sunak’s failure to insure against interest rate rises on £900 billion of reserves created through the quantitative easing (QE) programme.

The losses were said to exceed the amount that the Conservatives have accused Labour former chancellor Gordon Brown of losing when he sold some of the UK’s gold reserves at rock bottom prices.

The institute’s director, Professor Jagjit Chadha, told the Financial Times that Mr Sunak’s actions had left the country with “an enormous bill and heavy continuing exposure to interest rate risk”.

Labour said the losses were “astronomical” and accused the Government of “playing fast and loose” with the public finances.

In response, the Treasury called the assumption it would be possible to undertake action of this scale in a single transaction “implausible”, and said it would weaken the whole economy.

According to the FT report, the Bank of England (BoE) created £895 billion of money through the QE programme, most of which was used to buy government bonds from pension funds and other investors.

When those investors put the proceeds in commercial bank deposits at the BoE, the Bank had to pay interest at its official interest rate.

Last year, when the official rate was still 0.1%, the NIESR urged the Government to insure the cost of servicing this debt against the risk of rising interest rates by converting it into government bonds with longer maturity.

These are astronomical sums for the Chancellor to lose

Tulip Siddiq

Prof Chadha said they had now calculated that Mr Sunak’s failure to heed their advice – despite having regularly warned about the risks of higher inflation and interest rates on the costs of servicing the Government’s debt – had cost taxpayers £11 billion.

“It would have been much better to have reduced the scale of short-term liabilities earlier, as we argued for some time, and to exploit the benefits of longer-term debt issuance,” he told the FT.

For Labour, shadow treasury minister Tulip Siddiq said: “These are astronomical sums for the Chancellor to lose, and leaves working people picking up the cheque for his severe wastefulness while he hikes their taxes in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

“This Government has played fast and loose with taxpayers’ money. Britain deserves a government that respects public money and delivers for people across the country.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Proposals such as this risk undermining the independence of the Bank of England and forcing commercial banks to swap reserves for gilts would be an act of financial repression. This would be hugely damaging to the credibility of the UK’s macroeconomic framework and weaken the wider economy.

“The £11bn figure is based on the implausible assumption that it would be possible to undertake action of this scale in a single transaction.”

Economic secretary to the Treasury, John Glen MP, tweeted a statement in which he said the £11bn figure was based on “almost impossible scenarios”.

He said: “This Government has always managed the economy responsibly and carefully, and respected the independence of the Bank of England completely. This will always be the case.”

This article was amended after publication to include an updated statement from the Treasury, and Mr Glen’s comment .

Related
The Independent

Some mortgaged households set to see 3% reduction in disposable income this year

The average household that took out a mortgage in 2021 faces a 3% reduction this year in the amount of disposable income it has left over after home loan, credit commitments and living costs, according to trade association UK Finance.The cost-of-living squeeze will be felt particularly acutely in lower-income brackets, which have around half the spare income of those in higher brackets, even before cost-of-living pressures are factored in, it added.It found most borrowers across all income brackets would still qualify for the same sized mortgage now as they did last year.However, there will be some borrowers who would not...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Government to cap interest on student loans to guard against inflation

Student loan interest rates will be capped to a maximum of 7.3% for a year to guard against soaring inflation, the Government has announced.Borrowers were due to face a 12% interest rate in September due to a rise in Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation, the Department for Education (DfE) said.However the Government has decided to intervene ahead of the point that interest rates on student loans are usually confirmed for the coming year, in August, to “provide greater clarity and peace of mind for graduates at this time”.The cap, applying from September 2022, will not affect monthly repayments, which are...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Tulip Siddiq
decrypt.co

Treasury’s Janet Yellen: Bitcoin ‘Very Risky’ Option for Retirement Savings

The Treasury Secretary said that funds holding crypto are ‘not something that I would recommend’ to people saving for retirement. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday warned against including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in retirement plans, calling them a “very risky investment”. Yellen’s comments came at...
ECONOMY
moneytalksnews.com

5 Banks Now Offering Higher Returns on Savings Accounts

After a long period in the doldrums, interest rates on savings accounts finally are rising again. The Federal Reserve has raised its target federal funds rate a couple of times this year, and those moves are starting to have the traditional effect of causing banks to offer customers with savings accounts a better return on their money.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Kiplinger

Avoid These 3 Retirement Income Mistakes

If you’re preparing to retire, you may be spooked by today’s investing environment. That’s pretty understandable when you think about what’s happened in the stock and bond markets over the past 20 years: the 9/11 attacks, the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009 and the COVID-19 panic of March and April 2020. Despite the ups and downs, for example, the S&P 500, an index of the largest and most successful companies in America, has returned 7.51% on an annualized basis between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2021. (1)
MARKETS
The Independent

Covid: Leading scientists warn country will be hit by new wave this month

Britain will see a new wave of Covid infections this month, leading scientists have warned.Professor Christina Pagel, from University College London, told the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies: “We will have a new wave of infections this month. Now hopefully it won't be as high as the previous two waves and might be lower. But we can't count on that and either way we are going to see more people becoming infected.”Professor Pagel said currently there were four variants of Omicron “all increasing rapidly”, whereas the previous wave in March had two variants. She added: “It's not a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

Half of All Savers Don't Understand These 2 Retirement Account Investments: Explained

ESG companies are committed to protecting the environment, fostering growth for their employees and local communities, and operating with business integrity. ESG investing is very popular, but it can be controversial. TDFs are funds that structure their portfolios to suit your targeted retirement date. You’re reading a free article with...
ECONOMY
Retirement Daily

Recessions and Your Investments

There has been a lot of chatter and debate on the news as of late about the economy and how likely it is that we could be facing a recession in the not-so-distant future. The news cycle casts a lot of fear and doubt and it can be easy to let panic set in. Let’s take a look at the possibility of a recession being near, and more importantly, what you can do to prepare for and endure an economic slowdown.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Here's the Easiest Path to Make at Least $70,000 Per Year in Retirement

The hard part is that you'll need to save for retirement while you're working. The easy part is that closed-end funds offer high yields that can make a comfortable retirement possible. Some homework is required with investing in these funds, but this homework isn't difficult. You’re reading a free article...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Shrinking economy in April puts recession fears back in spotlight

Britain’s unexpected drop in output over April is seen putting the economy on course to shrink in the second quarter and has pushed recession fears back to the fore.Experts are now pencilling in a fall in gross domestic product (GDP) overall between April and June of around 0.5% or more, with the lost working days over the Jubilee bank holiday also set to impact June’s data.With the economy having now shrunk in both March and April – by 0.1% and 0.3% respectively – there are renewed worries over a sharp slowdown as the cost-of-living crisis appears to have halted the...
BUSINESS
