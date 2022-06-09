ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rishi Sunak ‘wasted £11bn by paying too much interest’ on UK debt

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kXGb_0g66wAJN00
The Treasury has said it had a ‘clear financing strategy’ in place to meet the government’s funding needs.

Rishi Sunak has been accused of wasting £11bn of taxpayers’ money by paying too much in interest servicing the government’s debt.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said the losses were the result of the chancellor’s failure to insure against interest rate rises on £900bn of reserves created through the quantitative easing (QE) programme.

The losses were said to exceed the amount that the Conservatives have accused the former chancellor Gordon Brown of losing when he sold some of the UK’s gold reserves at rock-bottom prices.

The institute’s director, Prof Jagjit Chadha, told the Financial Times that Sunak’s actions had left the country with “an enormous bill and heavy continuing exposure to interest rate risk”.

Labour said the losses were “astronomical” and accused the government of “playing fast and loose” with the public finances.

In response, the Treasury said it had a “clear financing strategy” in place to meet the government’s funding needs.

According to the FT report, the Bank of England (BoE) created £895bn of money through the QE programme, most of which was used to buy government bonds from pension funds and other investors.

When those investors put the proceeds in commercial bank deposits at the BoE, the Bank had to pay interest at its official interest rate.

Last year, when the official rate was still 0.1%, the NIESR urged the government to insure the cost of servicing this debt against the risk of rising interest rates by converting it into government bonds with longer maturity.

Chadha said the institute had now calculated that Sunak’s failure to heed its advice – despite having regularly warned about the risks of higher inflation and interest rates on the costs of servicing the government’s debt – had cost taxpayers £11bn.

The shadow Treasury minister, Tulip Siddiq, said: “These are astronomical sums for the chancellor to lose, and leave working people picking up the cheque for his severe wastefulness while he hikes their taxes in the middle of a cost of living crisis.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “There are longstanding arrangements around the asset purchase facility – to date £120bn has been transferred to HM Treasury and used to reduce our debt, but we have always been aware that at some point the direction of those payments may need to reverse.

“We have a clear financing strategy to meet the government’s funding needs, which we set independently of the Bank of England’s monetary policy decisions. It is for the monetary policy committee to take decisions on quantitative easing operations to meet the objectives in their remit, and we remain fully committed to their independence.”

In a fresh response issued on Friday, the Treasury added: “Proposals such as this risk undermining the independence of the Bank of England and forcing commercial banks to swap reserves for gilts would be an act of financial repression. This would be hugely damaging to the credibility of the UK’s macroeconomic framework and weaken the wider economy.

“The £11bn figure is based on the implausible assumption that it would be possible to undertake action of this scale in a single transaction.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Tulip Siddiq
Reuters

Global bond funds see weekly outflows on inflation worries

June 10 (Reuters) - Global investors resumed selling bond funds in the week to June 8, after purchasing them in the previous week, as strong employment numbers in the United States and soaring European inflation rekindled fears of aggressive monetary tightening by major central banks. Investors pulled $9.46 billion out...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Quantitative Easing#A Treasury#Uk#Conservatives#The Financial Times#The Bank Of England#Qe#Boe#Bank#Niesr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Since I moved in, my boyfriend will only sleep in our bed twice a week

I recently moved in with my boyfriend of just over a year. We were both clear from the outset we really value our personal space, and needed a bedroom each. Since we moved in together, it’s become clear that we have very different feelings about spending the night together. My boyfriend doesn’t want to spend more than two nights a week together. For me, the optimum number of nights apart is two or three a week, max.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fortune

Larry Summers claims he can prove inflation is way closer to the 1970s than people think—and that a deep recession may be the only way to end it

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year, months before the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to combat inflation, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned that inflation was already a problem, and would get a lot worse in 2022.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Justin Bieber cancels shows after half of face left paralysed by virus

Justin Bieber has cancelled a series of shows on his latest tour after a virus caused “full paralysis” on one side of his face. The Canadian popstar said he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome after a virus had damaged the nerves in his ear. He said he was suffering a “pretty serious” case in a video he posted to his Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

If America fails to punish its insurrectionists, it could see a wave of domestic terror

The last time the United States failed to properly punish insurrectionists, they went on to form the Ku Klux Klan, unleash a reign of murderous domestic terrorism, and re-establish formal white supremacy in much of the country for more than 100 years. As the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack begins televised hearings this week, the lessons from the post-civil war period offer an ominous warning for this moment and where we go from here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

313K+
Followers
77K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy