BURIEN, Wash. — A stabbing in a gym parking lot sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning. Deputies were called to the LA Fitness parking lot at 14905 4th Ave SW in Burien at 3:20 a.m. They spoke to the victim, "who didn’t appear forthcoming with information as to who was involved or how it happened," according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

BURIEN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO