ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nurses in England face £1,600 real-terms hit if NHS pay rises 3%

By Richard Partington Economics correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442mCx_0g66vx9p00
Nurses at an acute dependency unit in south-west London. The TUC said: ‘Any offer that falls below the cost of living will be a hammer blow to staff morale.’

Nurses are facing a £1,600 real-terms wage cut under plans being considered by the government for this year’s pay rise, with ministers expected to offer an increase of just 3% for NHS staff in England despite the soaring cost of living.

Union leaders have warned that pushing through a below-inflation settlement would leave staff who served on the pandemic frontline facing “huge real terms pay cuts”.

As ministers prepare to announce a raft of public sector pay deals over coming weeks, the TUC said nurses would suffer among the biggest losses from wages failing to keep pace with the rising cost of living.

NHS workers received a 3% pay deal in 2021, up from an initial 1% offered by Boris Johnson’s government after a fierce public backlash. Ministers have asked the NHS pay review body to recommend a similar award for this year, with the increase to be backdated to April 2022.

However, inflation has soared to 9% – the highest level since the early 1980s – as Russia’s war in Ukraine exacerbates soaring wholesale energy prices. The Bank of England expects inflation to peak close to 10% later this year.

Average wage growth across the UK economy has picked up in recent months amid shortages of workers in several sectors. However, the increase is failing to keep pace with outgoings as households brace for the worst squeeze on living standards since modern records began in the 1950s. Public sector workers have faced weaker pay growth than average amid government restraint.

Should ministers push through a 3% settlement for NHS workers, the TUC said nurses and paramedics would suffer a £2,000 cut in the inflation-adjusted value of their pay. For maternity care assistants it would represent a real-terms cut of £1,200 and for hospital porters a £1,000 reduction.

NHS pay has been stalled for a decade, leaving workers badly exposed to skyrocketing bills, the TUC said. It calculates nurses are £5,200 poorer compared with 2010 when pay is adjusted for inflation.

Frances O’Grady, the TUC general secretary, said: “Our brilliant key workers in the NHS helped get Britain through the pandemic. But many are now at breaking point – struggling to afford the basics and put food on the table.

“Any offer that falls below the cost of living will be a hammer blow to staff morale – especially as staff shortages continue to cripple vital services – and many NHS workers may choose to vote with their feet.”

The government will announce an offer for NHS staff against a backdrop of strikes in some sectors of the economy because of sub-inflation pay offers and job cuts.

Boris Johnson said on Thursday that increasing pay to match the surge in living costs would risk a “wage price spiral”, whereby persistently higher rates of inflation can become embedded in the economy.

In comments made as he sought to reset the political agenda after more than 40% of his MPs voted to remove him from No 10, Johnson said: “I think it’s naturally a good thing for wages to go up as skills and productivity increase – that’s what we want to see.

“But when a country faces an inflationary problem you can’t just pay more and spend more, you have to find ways of tackling the underlying causes of inflation.”

In evidence to the NHS pay review body earlier this year the government said there was “extremely limited room for any further investment in pay” and that “financial restraint” was needed.

Christina McAnea, the general secretary of the Unison trade union, said soaring inflation had “made a nonsense” of a 3% pay deal.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

“Overworked, demoralised and experienced staff need much more if they are to be persuaded to stay and see the NHS through the worst crisis in its history,” she said.

A government spokesperson said no decisions had been made on the pay rise, but that it would “carefully consider the recommendations from the independent pay review bodies once we receive them”.

“We are incredibly grateful to all our NHS staff and we recognise the pressures caused by the rising cost of living,” they added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

'I was left for nine hours trying to birth a dead baby': Mother tells of appalling care at scandal-hit NHS trust as senior midwife probing its maternity failings warns 'something very, very wrong' is happening there

A mother claims she was left trying to deliver her dead baby for nine hours at a scandal-hit NHS trust. Sarah Hawkins, a physiotherapist who worked at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), gave birth to her stillborn daughter Harriet there in 2016. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme...
HEALTH
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nhs England#Trade Union#Uk#Nhs#Tuc#The Bank Of England
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two nurse, 52, who claimed husband had died in 'audacious' bid to claim his £400,000 life insurance is struck off after registering to work while suspended due to fraud probe

A mother-of-two nurse who faked her husband's death in an 'audacious' attempt to claim a £400,000 life insurance payout before she lied to get another job while suspended has been struck off. Thulile Bhebhe, 52, told insurers Aviva that her partner Bekezela Bhebhe had suffered a pulmonary embolism while...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Ukrainian refugee who broke up home of host couple blames ex-girlfriend

A Ukrainian refugee who broke up the relationship of a British couple who took her in said her man’s jilted ex only has herself to blame. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, fled the war-torn city of Lviv and was generously taken in by security guard Tony Garnett, 29, and his then-girlfriend, Lorna, in the UK earlier this month.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Boris Johnson Badly Wounded but Narrowly Survives Jubilee Coup

One of Boris Johnson’s predecessors as Tory leader once described the Conservative Party as “an absolute monarchy moderated by regicide.” When the king or queen is no longer a winner, then out come the knives. Johnson, the tousle-headed Old Etonian classicist, narrowly survived his own ‘Et tu,...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Palliative care nurse reveals the one type of person who struggles the most in their dying days - and it relates to thousands of Aussies

Young people who 'live a healthy lifestyle' are most likely to struggle with the idea of death and the process of dying, according to a palliative care nurse. Maryan Bova has been helping people come to terms with their own mortality for 25 years, and says while some people are quick to accept death is upon them others find it very difficult.
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

313K+
Followers
77K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy