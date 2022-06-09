ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

MAP: Which Texas city has the most expensive gas?

By Christopher Adams
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GsXm9_0g66vWWK00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gas prices in Texas have reached a record high, according to data from AAA.

The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is now $4.62, up 28 cents from last week and up $1.88 compared to this day last year.

And prices are only expected to climb higher.

“With the national average almost at $5 a gallon, and the statewide average reaching a new record, drivers can expect to see higher prices for the next few weeks – if not months – as Russian oil is off the market for many countries due to its war in Ukraine,” said AAA Texas representative Daniel Armbruster.

El Paso has the most expensive gas in the state. Drivers there are paying, on average, $4.88 per gallon. That’s 34 cents more than a week ago, the biggest increase of any Texas city.

Houston has had the biggest jump in gas prices over the past year, up $1.97 from June 9, 2021, to June 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, drivers in Lubbock have the cheapest gas in the state: an average of $4.42 per gallon.

Texas has the 10th lowest gas price average in the country, according to AAA data. California has the most expensive, at an average of $6.40 per gallon, while Georgia has the lowest at $4.41 per gallon.

The national average is $4.97 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 3

Related
classiccenter.art

Classic Cars For Sale In Lubbock Texas

Classic Cars For Sale In Lubbock Texas. Lubbock, tx (lbb) monroe, la (mlu) northwest ok (end) oklahoma city (okc) san angelo, tx (sjt). With thousands of vehicles to choose from, you can shop for a antique/classic in lubbock, texas from among the top manufacturers. There are 40 used cars for...
LUBBOCK, TX
KTSM

Prices for fireworks will rise ahead of Fourth of July holiday

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – For families around the Borderland this 4th of July, the aerial treats may cost a bit more. Since 2019, the cost of fireworks has nearly tripled in price for vendors. A shipment that would originally cost around ten thousand dollars now can be up to forty thousand dollars due to […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
California State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
City
Texas City, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
LoneStar 92

The Texas Town With The Highest Gas Prices Might Surprise You

The entire nation is feeling the squeeze on our wallets-from the grocery store where the prices of eggs and milk have tripled, to retail where the costs have risen due to the trucking industry strikes, all the way to the gas pumps where just 23 months ago when I moved here to Midland gas was $1.83 a gallon (for regular unleaded-not mid-grade or premium and not diesel). Fast forward and here we are with similar gas prices to what we all dealt with 9 years ago back in 2013. Right now pretty much state-wide here in Texas, diesel is hovering around $5.29 a gallon-but that varies slightly across Texas. For a gallon of regular unleaded, here are the latest prices by city as of 6/9/22, according to AAA. The place with the highest price per gallon will surprise you-keep scrolling to see!
MIDLAND, TX
WacoTrib.com

The biggest Buc-ee's ever: 75,000 square foot store coming to Texas

HOUSTON — Buc-ee's is ensuring the phrase "everything's bigger in Texas" still rings true. The company, known for its clean bathrooms and abundant convenience store snacks, announced Wednesday it would be building its biggest location ever in Luling, east of San Antonio and about two hours outside of Houston.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Saharan dust returns to Texas Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – Every year, typically from June through September, tons of dust from the Saharan desert in Africa is transported thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean. (To be precise, 182 million tons of dust is lifted into the air each year -- that’s 689,290 semi truck loads of dust!) This dust, made of very fine particulates of minerals, is transported by the trade winds near the Earth’s equator.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Map#Russian#Aaa Texas#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktab
timesnewsexpress.com

Dogs, lawnmowers and BBQ: How inflation is impacting 3 Texas industries

DALLAS — Inflation is hitting so many parts of the country in multiple ways. The cost of gas, food and most other goods and services increased again in May, pushing inflation to a four-decade high. Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from a year earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year...
TEXAS STATE
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Houston, Texas is a helpful guide in choosing the best Italian Restaurants In Houston, Texas. Whether you’re looking for some traditional Italian fare on a Friday night or want to impress your date with something more creative but still authentic, we have you covered. Italians are known for their love of food, and Houston is no exception.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KTSM

Vendor shares business perspective on county’s fireworks decision

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – If you want to purchase fireworks in El Paso for the 4th of July celebration there are some provisions to that. Not all types of fireworks will be legal to pop. On June 24th firework displays will be open for business. The El Paso County Commissioners Court adopted an order […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

March For Our Lives rally takes place in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The March For Our Lives rally was held in Downtown El Paso on Saturday to take a stand against gun violence. El Pasoans came together chanting, singing, and with homemade signs in hopes of getting their voices heard. Jesus Ramos, an El Pasoan who attended, says it’s a call to […]
EL PASO, TX
cw39.com

Illegal gambling shut down in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — An illegal game room in a convenience store was shut down last week by the Harris County Constable’s office. After receiving multiple complaints of illegal gambling at the location, investigators executed a search warrant Thursday in the 24900 block of Aldine Westfield Road. During the search, authorities seized more than $5,000 in suspected gambling proceeds as well as five illegal electronic gambling devices.
HOUSTON, TX
Toni Koraza

What will Texas look like if Thwaites Glacier melts? Here's your answer

Texas is on the coast and faces the challenges of rising sea levels. As sea levels continue to rise and glaciers keep getting warmer, cities on Texas’s Gulf Coast are in danger of rising sea levels. Corpus Christi, Galveston, and yes, even Houston could face severe climate issues if a large glacier melted.
everythinglubbock.com

VFDs battle trailer fire near Lubbock Sunday afternoon

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters battled a reported structure fire just south of Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the area of US Highway 87 and Farm-to-Market Road 1585. According to reports, a trailer caught fire and was fully engulfed when fire crews...
LUBBOCK, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy