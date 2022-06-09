ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Jungle Rot announce summer tour w/ Incite

By Zenae Zukowski
metalinsider.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJungle Rot will be hitting the road this summer for a US tour with support from Incite. The trek is scheduled to kick off on August 5th in Des...

metalinsider.net

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Iowa native wins Ironman in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Ironman triathlon was held on Sunday in Des Moines, and Storm Lake native Matthew Hanson won first place. Hanson said that things couldn't have gone better today. "You can't be upset with a podium coming away from a win. It's great. Fourth time winning...
DES MOINES, IA
qctoday.com

Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa, named Miss Iowa 2022

Miss Iowa 2022 is Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa. Hodson was crowned Saturday night to culminate two days of competition at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Hodson, Miss Metro, 24, is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson. She will represent Iowa in the Miss America Pageant in...
BERWICK, IA
kolomkobir.com

A Day Away: Discover Johnson County’s Oasis at FW Kent Park

Oxford – Sometimes, in your quest to find a great place to spend a day away, you need look no further than your backyard. Sunsets dance through autumn foliage that surrounds a pond at FW Kent Park west of Tiffin on November 6, 2021. The huge county park offers opportunities for recreation, education, and exploration year-round through the lake, hiking trails, campgrounds, and a conservation education center. (Diana Nolin/The Gazette)
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Protest Marches Held In Iowa Cities

(Ames, IA) — Ames is one of a half-dozen Iowa cities where protest marches will be held through Saturday. The effort started earlier today (Friday) in Des Moines by the group March for Our Lives Iowa. Members are protesting gun-related legislation. One of the group’s leaders says they’re trying to generate opposition to a pro-gun constitutional amendment that will appear on the November ballot. The protesters say the amendment would make gun violence prevention efforts essentially impossible. Saturday marches will be held in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, and Storm Lake.
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, IA
Des Moines, IA
Entertainment
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Des Moines, IA
State
Arkansas State
City
Dallas, IA
KCRG.com

Search in Waterloo in Cedar River for missing person

March in support of changing gun laws held in Cedar Rapids. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports on the rally, one of many held across the country this weekend in the wake of recent gun violence. Statue, marker unveiled in celebration in Brooklyn for WWII vet pictured at Iwo Jima. Updated: 7...
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Mystery of the missing dinosaur in Des Moines has been solved

DES MOINES, Iowa — TheJurassic mystery in Beaverdale is solved. Turns out it was an honest mistake." KCCI first told you about this missing Triceratops earlier this week. The owner said someone stole the dino in the evening. It was popular with families and kids in the Beaverdale neighborhood.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

3 affordable private pools to rent near Des Moines

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.1. Fantastic backyard getaway Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this private pool, which features a diving board, slide and covered patio.Location: Windsor Heights.Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25.2. Cherry Blossom Oasis Photo courtesy of Swimply.comKick back at this backyard getaway that offers a grassy area for yard games, fire pit and hammock.Location: Ankeny.Cost: $50 per hour for up to five guests ($15 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20.3. Central Iowa Oasis Photo courtesy of Swimply.comTake a dip in this secluded pool, with ample space for gathering with friends and family.Location: West Des Moines.Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 40.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Music Hall#Tx#Fl#Ga
97X

Des Moines-Owned Racehorse Wins Belmont Stakes

An Iowa-owned racehorse has won the Belmont Stakes. The horse's name is Mo Donegal. The stallion represented Donegal Racing, which was founded in 2008 in Des Moines by Jerry and Linda Crawford. He was a favorite to win the Belmont Stakes at 5-2 odds. The race on Saturday afternoon was a mile and a half race and yielded a field of eight horses. He ran in the middle of the pack for most of the race then a strong push towards the end put him in the lead to finish first.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Cattle herd runs at large north of Perry Saturday evening

A herd of cattle was seen running at large in Boone County Saturday evening, kicking up its heels and living its best life while its minder tried to corral it. The herd, numbering upwards of 100, was first seen traveling eastbound just east of C Avenue on 335th Street, a b-level granular-surface roadway west of Iowa Highway 144 north of Perry.
PERRY, IA
Albia Newspapers

Chariton native found dead in Florida

The body of Stephanie Shenefield, 38, has been found after she was reported missing on June 3. The 38-year-old woman, originally from Chariton, was found dead in Florida a week after she disappeared. She was last seen in Bradenton, Florida, where she had been living. Her body was found in a drainage ditch in Palmetto, Florida, a town of about 13,000 people located 30 miles from Tampa and just north of Bradenton.
CHARITON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
K92.3

Waterloo Drive-In Theater Gets Abrupt Goodbye

Last year, the city gave the clearance to give Waterloo a pop-up drive-in theater. From the outside, it seemed like a relative success. A year later locals are wondering when or IF it will return. This project, aptly named Reels and Wheels, was approved by the National Cattle Congress and...
WATERLOO, IA
Des Moines Business Record

MedPharm Iowa rebrands as Bud & Mary’s Cannabis, plans expansions

Bud & Mary's Cannabis, with plans to invest more than $10 million into its existing cannabis production facility on Des Moines’ east side. The expansion will allow for a threefold increase in cannabis production for the Iowa program to meet increasing patient needs, and will add at least 20 new jobs, the company said in a release. Additionally, Bud & Mary's will launch a new cultivation and production facility in Michigan in the second half of 2022, as well as open a new dispensary in Michigan this summer. The company also plans to expand its existing Colorado production late this year. The name change reflects the Iowa-owned and -operated company’s growth in Iowa, Colorado and Michigan, while also honoring the legacy of the family-owned business. The company remains solely owned by Chris Nelson, whose family separately owns Kemin Industries, a global ingredients company based in Des Moines. R.W. "Bud" Nelson and his wife, Mary Nelson, founded Kemin in 1961. Chris Nelson said the name change was not the result of a merger or other similar transaction. Instead, the change is meant to better serve the company as it grows. Iowa's medical cannabis program has grown significantly. As of May, there are more than 10,000 registered patients, with more than 500 new medical cards being added every month. The Des Moines production facility expansion is expected to be complete in early 2023. More information about the company can be found on its new website.
DES MOINES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Iowa State adds former Kansas QB as walk-on

Iowa State has added an unlikely piece to its 2022-23 men’s basketball roster. Conrad Hawley announced on Saturday he’s committed to joining Iowa State’s program this season. He is joining the program as a walk-on, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic. The thing that makes the Hawley addition...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Humidity sticking around Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It’s been a hot and humid afternoon and storms are beginning to fire across Eastern NE and Western IA. A tornado watch has been posted for SW and W Iowa until 10p tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible with hail and wind the big threats, but obviously a tornado can’t be ruled out.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Extreme heat expected next week in central Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — Next week’s forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat indices topping 100 degrees each day. With that in mind, metro communities are already warning residents to be prepared. Polk County Emergency Management on Friday released a reminder to residents about how to stay aware […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy