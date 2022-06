MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is on an epic heater right now, and it was the Tampa Bay Rays who had to feel his wrath this time around. Buxton, who was batting second on Friday night as the Twins' designated hitter, hit two home runs in leading the Twins to a 9-4 victory over Drew Rasmussen and the Rays. It was his second straight two-homer game — he did it against the New York Yankees first — and all of his offense help kick off a series-opening romp.

