Tennessee baseball starting center fielder and clean-up hitter Drew Gilbert has been ejected from the Vols' Super Regional opener against Notre Dame in the fifth inning. The star junior outfielder argued a strike call with the home plate umpire and was quickly tossed. UT pitching coach Frank Anderson then came out on the field and was ejected, marking the second time Anderson has been tossed this season.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO