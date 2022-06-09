ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Man charged with murder after Coos Bay woman found dead from homicidal violence

Cover picture for the articleCOOS BAY, Ore. - Police jailed a man for investigation of Murder in the Second Degree Thursday in connection with the homicidal death of a woman this week. Coos Bay Police arrested...

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities in Coos County are investigating a shooting death Saturday morning. Around 8:33 a.m. Saturday, Coos County received two 911 calls indicating a woman was “down” outside the residence located 92616 Cape Arago Highway in the unincorporated area of Coos County, Coos County authorities report. Medical and law enforcement personnel responded to the scene.
Neighbors and bystanders leave flowers for murdered Coos Bay woman

COOS COUNTY, Ore.-- A makeshift memorial is growing Sunday for 34-year-old Amber Townsend of Coos Bay. Townsend was murdered Saturday morning while walking along Cape Arago Highway towards Charleston, authorities said. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said Townsend was shot multiple times. There are no suspects or persons of...
Suspect in Coos Bay woman's death held on $2M bail

EUGENE, Ore. - The suspect in the murder of a Coos Bay woman was arraigned Friday morning. Johnny Ray Bohannon, 47, of North Bend appeared in a Coos County courtroom to face a charge of Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of 47-year-old Rebecca Elaine Reeves. Coos Bay...
Sheriff seeks public's help to ID woman found dead outside Lowell

LOWELL, Ore. - Investigators believe the human remains found May 26 near W. Boundary Road belong to an adult woman. "The condition of the remains indicate that the victim had likely been deceased for several weeks prior to discovery of the remains," according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. So...
One dead in suspected suicide at gun range

EUGENE, Ore. -- A person took their own life at a gun range just south of Eugene this morning, deputies say. At about 11 a.m. today police responded to a reported gunshot wound at Northwest Arsenal, a gun range near Interstate 5 south of Eugene. Police and medical personnel responded to the scene, but the victim was reported as deceased a few minutes later.
POLICE CITE MAN AFTER HIT AND RUN INCIDENT

Roseburg Police cited a man after a hit and run incident on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 8:40 a.m. officers received an anonymous report that the 20-year old suspect hit a stop sign with his vehicle, in the 1600 block of Southeast Pine Street, and that the sign was damaged.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR DISORDERLY CONDUCT DOWNTOWN

Roseburg Police cited a man for alleged disorderly conduct on Thursday. An RPD report said at 10:00 a.m. officers cited and released the 27-year old after he got into a disturbance with a victim at Eagles Park in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street. The suspect was also issued his third city exclusion notice.
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY

A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged burglary early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:15 a.m. 49-year old Anthony Cortes allegedly broke the window out of Red Barn Dispensary on West Umpqua Street with a metal pole. Cortes reportedly stole an empty container of pre-rolls, then went to the nearby laundromat on West Harvard, and broke their window.
Homicide Investigation in Coos Bay, June 9

On June 8, 2022 at approximately 8:10 pm a 911 call was transferred to the North Coos Dispatch Center. The caller reported that he had found a deceased female in the residence located at 1749 Idaho Drive in Coos Bay. Coos Bay Officers arrived at the location and discovered a deceased female, who they identified as 47-year-old Rebecca Reeves. Officers on scene believed that her death was caused by homicidal violence. The Coos County Major Crimes Team was activated and members from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, North Bend Police, Bandon Police, Coquille Police, Coos Bay Police, Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office arrived to assist in the investigation. At this time the investigation is on-going. Any individuals who may have information pertaining to this investigation are encouraged to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.
COOS BAY, OR
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- One man was sent to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by another man in Eugene. At 2:27 a.m. Thursday morning Eugene Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing with the suspect being chased by witnesses in the area of East 13th and Mill Street in Eugene.
PAIR JAILED FOR REPORTED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Two people were jailed for reported disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police Thursday night. An RPD report said at 9:30 p.m. a 40-year old man and a 41-year old woman were fighting outside a residence about splitting property, in the 200 block of Northeast Chestnut. The suspects were allegedly throwing things and hitting things, causing neighbors to call because of their “alarming behavior”.
Investigators ask for information in decades-old Eugene cold case

EUGENE, Ore. -- Investigators with the Eugene Police Department are seeking any clues that will lead to finding the killer of Janet Shanahan. Family and friends are adding renewed energy to the search by offering a $45,000 reward for the identification, arrest and conviction of her killer. On April 21,...
Lane County Search and Rescue finds deceased individual after surfer goes missing

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deceased individual has been found near the last known location of a missing surfer. The LCSO reports that at about 10:30 p.m. on June 8 they received a call about a missing surfer in the area of Heceta Beach, north of Florence. Deputies report that Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue as well as United States Coast guard personnel started searching the area.
Coast Guard holds change of command for husband and wife

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Coast Guard Station Coos Bay held a change of command ceremony Friday morning at the rescue station in Charleston. It was a unique ceremony where Master Chief Scott Slade assumed command of Station Coos Bay from his wife, Chief Warrant Officer Beth Slade. Master Chief Slade...
MINOR DAMAGE TO WINERY BUILDING AFTER VEHICLE HITS IT

The Paul O’Brien Winery building near downtown Roseburg received minor damage after a vehicle hit it early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:20 a.m. a 38-year old woman who had worked all night fell asleep at the wheel while on her way home. She was northbound on Southeast Stephens Street when her sedan collided with the structure. No one was injured.
Medford motorcycle crash fatal for pedestrian

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department says today a Crater Lake Avenue crash is responsible for a pedestrian death. It says a pedestrian died late last night in the 600 block of Crater Lake Avenue where a motorcycle collided with the pedestrian. MPD says when its officers responded to the...
Man commits suicide after attempting to kidnap child, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man took his own life after trying and failing to abduct a child yesterday, Springfield police say. The Springfield Police Department reports that they received a call just after 4:15 p.m. on June 6 alleging that a man had attempted and failed to kidnap a child on Forty-Eighth Street near Daisy Street in Springfield. Police said the caller provided them with a description of the suspect’s vehicle and the direction they were headed. Police add that several officers from nearby agencies responded to locate the suspect and his vehicle, aided by the caller’s testimony.

