The following is an excerpt from my journal around the end of May:. “Because it snowed last night and left inches of snow on my car, I didn’t go to Mass this morning. Instead, I made myself a cup of coffee sat in my big chair and read the Bible readings for this coming Sunday’s mass and in those passages, I found the answers to questions I had about how I could find a closer personal relationship with God and that is by spending time with God alone one on one in stillness.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO