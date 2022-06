Arch Manning was spotted in an Alabama uniform during his official visit to the University of Alabama Saturday. Manning is the consensus No.1 player in the 2023 recruiting class, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. The Louisiana product was seen wearing the No. 16 in an Alabama white jersey alongside four-star offensive lineman, Olaus Alinen, who is also officially visiting the Crimson Tide this weekend.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO