Much of LSU’s success on offense this fall could come down to the health of one player: standout receiver Kayshon Boutte. Boutte came on to the scene in 2020 with a standout freshman season, and he was on pace for a huge campaign in 2021 before a broken ankle sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Playing just half the season, he finished with 38 catches for 509 yards and nine touchdowns.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO