Gas Prices affecting local tourism

SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - When it comes to gas prices, Aaron Hopp said, “The best thing is just not look, honestly.”. The national average price for a gallon of gas exceeded $5 for the first time ever Thursday, according to GasBuddy. AAA showed the average price of a gallon was just below $5 that day—$4.97 on Thursday. As of Sunday, AAA showed the current national average as $5.01.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO