ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Lynch/Oz’ Review: A Fun Essay Film Explores David Lynch’s Single Greatest Obsession

By David Ehrlich
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

It is famously useless (if also occasionally fun) to ask David Lynch about the meaning behind his art, which is why his interviews tend to offer more color than insight, and his panel appearances often prove to be exercises in frustration. It’s also why “Jennifer’s Body” director Karyn Kusama has such a vivid memory of what happened during the Q&A that followed the NYFF screening of “Mulholland Drive” in 2001, when Lynch’s usual elusiveness was suddenly interrupted by a question that seemed to pierce his armor and pull back the curtains of his mind.

The question was simple: “Can you talk about the influence of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ on your work?” Lynch’s answer was even simpler, but also intoxicatingly mysterious in the way that simple things often are in his films: “There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about ‘The Wizard of Oz.’”

It should go without saying that Lynch didn’t elaborate. He characteristically left people to draw their own conclusions, trusting that whatever answers they arrived at on their own would be more satisfying than any he might be able to spell out for them. Alexandre O. Philippe’s “ Lynch/Oz ” is nothing if not a testament to that idea, as this mesmeric essay doc in six chapters — one of them narrated by Kusama — makes a somewhat filling meal out of the tasty breadcrumbs that Lynch has left behind about his lifelong fascination with psychogenic fugues, ominous gusts of wind, and a strange woman named Judy (who we might not be able to keep out of this, after all).

, “Lynch/Oz” unfolds along the same lines as Philippe’s “Memory — The Origins of ‘Alien’” or Rodney Ascher’s “Room 237,” which also transcended their glorified DVD bonus feature vibes by expanding upon the mystery of the films they were ostensibly trying to solve. Similarly, “Lynch/Oz” is less compelling for any of its individual theories or observations than for how it frames movies as permeable membranes that flicker between personal obsession and the collective unconscious. Filtering “The Wizard of Oz” through the lens of David Lynch, Phillippe and his guests find those energies in close proximity to each other, using two deceptively different visions of America to suggest that our dreams and nightmares have never been as far apart as they seem.

From a pair of red slippers and an appearance from Glinda the Good Witch in “Wild at Heart” to the “There’s No Place Like Home” ad that Lynch made to promote “Twin Peaks” (Thursdays at 9/8 Central!), there are enough overt references to “The Wizard of Oz” in Lynch’s work that Philippe never acts like he has anything to prove. In his film’s first segment, “Wind,” critic Amy Nicholson so evocatively summarizes the abstract connections between L. Frank Baum’s classic fairy tale and Lynch’s modern freak outs that the rest of “Lynch/Oz” is free to explore them in more granular detail and/or riff on them in more personal fashion.

Nicholson establishes a mutual fascination with alternate dimensions, fractured psyches, and dark underbellies (among other things), all of which return to the simple yet inescapable idea that people — much like the movies they make, and the countries they live in — contain vast multitudes that are separated by the narrowest of margins. Self-evident as that idea might be, Nicholson speaks to it in a way that reveals a shared reality between “Lost Highway” and the Yellow Brick Road, Kansas and Suburbia. Her commentary, along with the many different film clips that Philippe uses to illustrate it in the absence of talking heads, tees up a freeform video essay that clarifies Lynch without claiming to demystify him and makes “The Wizard of Oz” seem even more frightening than it might already be in your mind.

If “Lynch/Oz” wisely shies away from any sort of unifying theory about what it all means, it sure has a lot of fun assembling the evidence. Rodney Ascher — who inevitably narrates the second chapter, and just as inevitably steers it back towards “The Shining” — latches onto Betty from “Mulholland Drive” as Lynch’s most Dorothy-like innocent, and gets so specific about that film’s Hollywood overlap between dreams and reality that he even breaks down the blocking in the Winkie’s Diner scene.

That same infatuation with liminal spaces is what encourages Ascher to talk about his extremely personal (yet broadly irrelevant) history with the eighth episode of “Twin Peaks: The Return,” as if mentioning it might be enough to express something about the physiological impact “The Wizard of Oz” could’ve had on a young Lynch’s imagination. Like much of “Lynch/Oz,” the aside is neither eye-opening nor conclusive, but it’s engaging, it rings true enough, and it speaks to the film’s snow-balling sense that Betty and Dorothy are bound by the impossible desire to restore their illusions of innocence. “There’s no place like home,” and maybe there never was.

John Waters’ stories about his own relationships with Lynch and “Oz” are similarly entertaining (if a bit more self-involved), but also epitomize why Philippe’s film has a tendency to skitter along the surface. “The Wizard of Oz” is such an open-ended text that you can find traces of it in almost every stripe of cinema made since, American or otherwise, and its impact on Lynch is ultimately so personal that no documentary could ever hope to get to the bottom of it.

The only hope is to focus on the ways that one piece of art might be interpolated through the eyes of another artist, which is A: essentially what this film is doing from start to finish, and B: something better shown than discussed. That’s why “Lynch/Oz” is at its best when it’s at its most illustrative — spiking familiar clips with new context, or arranging side-by-side comparisons that hear uncanny echoes between Victor Fleming’s family classic and David Lynch’s most haunted work. It’s also why I spent so much of it wishing I were watching some of that work, instead.

Almost every minute of this movie is pornographically enjoyable for people with even a passing interest in Lynch, but little of it adds to the basic thrill of looking at “Blue Velvet” or “The Elephant Man” through new eyes (“The Straight Story,” to no one’s surprise, only rates a single mention). Philippe’s film is a thrilling invitation to do just that, but after a certain point it can’t help but feel like we’re just dancing about architecture and the aroma of cheap coffee. As Kusama so beautifully puts it, sometimes we learn less about someone from their reality than we do from their dreams.

Grade: B-

“Lynch/Oz” premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. It is currently seeking U.S. distribution.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Even Julie Andrews Still Doesn’t Know What Her ‘Aquaman’ Character Was

Click here to read the full article. First, there was Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” MCU amnesia. Now, DC has Julie Andrews treading water over her “Aquaman” character. The Oscar winner lent her voice to an underwater sea creature that speaks telepathically with the titular superhero, played by Jason Momoa, in the 2018 film directed by James Wan. The “Mary Poppins” star was an immediate scene-stealer, if only she knew what scene that was. “Apart from ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Bridgerton,’ and, umm … [laughs] I’m not going to mention ‘Aquaman,’ where I play some kind of a sea serpent or something,” Andrews told...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Rebel Wilson Comes Out in Same-Sex Relationship

Click here to read the full article. Rebel Wilson has found her perfect match. The “Pitch Perfect” alum and “Senior Year” star shared an Instagram post on June 9 announcing her new same-sex relationship with sustainable clothing brand founder Ramona Agruma. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince,” Wilson captioned with rainbow emojis, “but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.” Wilson recently told People that she met her latest love interest “through a friend” and had an “old school” courtship involving long phone calls to build a “healthy relationship” foundation. Wilson was previously linked...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

James Gunn Slams Right-Wingers Blaming Hollywood Over Gun Crisis: ‘Stop Conflating’ Fact and Fiction

Click here to read the full article. After Matthew McConaughey addressed the White House on gun control following the elementary school massacre in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, right-wing outlets are questioning the actor’s efforts and Hollywood’s own portrayals of violence. Yet filmmaker James Gunn, known for bloody action-comedy DC and Marvel films, quickly called out the conflation of fictional gun U.S. with legislation. The “Peacemaker” showrunner and “Guardians of the Galaxy” writer/director retweeted a Breitbart News post captioned: “Matthew McConaughey, who delivered a passionate plea for new gun control legislation in an address at the White House briefing room on Tuesday,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Mainstream: ‘Grotesque’ Andrew Garfield film that prompted mass festival walkouts finally available in UK

An Andrew Garfield film that prompted festival walkouts is finally available to stream in the UK.The film, titled Mainstream, sees the British actor take on his boldest role yet as a YouTuber obsessed with fame.Directed by Gia Coppola, the film satirises the lifestyle of online celebrities and features many scenes that ruffled feathers when it first debuted at the Venice Film Festival in 2020.Despite Garfield’s “grotesque” performance being praised, critics were left shocked by the actor’s “go-for-broke horrendousness”.IndieWire said Garfield’s character is “one of the most obnoxious ever”, and described him as being “the grotesque lovechild of Val Kilmer’s Jim Morrison...
SPIDER-MAN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ernest T. Bass Actor Howard Morris Made Major Prediction About Ron Howard That Came True

In the 1960s, comedy icon Howard Morris joined the cast of The Andy Griffith Show as Ernest T. Bass. Once on set, he met a small child with an unusual interest in filmmaking. The little boy’s name was Ron Howard, and though he showed plenty of acting talent as Opie, the fictional son of Andy Griffith, he was never quite satisfied in front of the camera.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Fox News Didn’t Air the Jan. 6 Hearing and It Got Clobbered by MSNBC

Click here to read the full article. Fox News Channel elected to not air Thursday’s January 6 hearing live last night, which took place in primetime from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. While the cable news network topped CNN’s carriage of the congressional hearing in total viewers, it did not come close to MSNBC’s massive tally. MSNBC averaged a whopping (for them) 4.161 million total viewers, trouncing both Fox News (2.957 million total viewers) and CNN (2.617 total viewers) million. CNN finished way ahead in the key news demographic of adults 25-54, however, with 709,000 viewers from that age range...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Kusama
Person
L. Frank Baum
Person
David Lynch
IndieWire

Matthew McConaughey Gives Emotional White House Speech, Accused of ‘Grandstanding’ by Newsmax Reporter

Click here to read the full article. “To make the loss of these lives matter…” That was the mission statement Matthew McConaughey opened with Tuesday when he appeared at the White House press briefing room to give a 20-minute speech recounting the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. He called for more restrictive gun laws that might have prevented the murder weapon, an AR-15 assault rifle, from being sold to the 18-year-old assailant. The remarks drew praise on Twitter, but also drew immediate condemnation from right-wing media, including by...
UVALDE, TX
IndieWire

Julia Garner Offered Role of Madonna in Biopic

Click here to read the full article. Julia Garner is certainly one lucky star. Madonna has offered the “Inventing Anna” and “Ozark” actress the lead role in her own biopic. Garner is rumored to have endured a “grueling” audition process to beat out Florence Pugh, “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie, Odessa Young, and Emma Laird, who were also on the shortlist to portray Madonna. The Grammy winner and pop icon Madonna is directing her own life story for the big screen, from a script co-written with Erin Cressida Wilson. Amy Pascal is currently on board to produce the Universal Pictures musical biopic. Garner’s team is...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Know If ‘Halftime’ Documentary Was Possible: ‘This May Not See the Light of Day’

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez is reclaiming “Let’s Get Loud” from a club anthem to the mobilization of political activism as part of her second act. The triple-threat talent who started as a dancer in the Bronx forged an acting career beginning with her Golden Globe-nominated debut in “Selena,” and took over the world as a pop star before becoming a global entrepreneur and humanitarian, reminded audiences at the Opening Night of the 2022 Tribeca Festival that she’s not even close to being done conquering the world — less than 50 percent, to be exact. The J.Lo documentary...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Single Greatest Obsession#Nyff
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Funniest American Movies of All Time

Hollywood has left America in stitches since silent films first flickered in the cinema screens more than 100 years ago. From slapstick to parody, from low brow to biting satire, movie mythmakers have created some of the most famous, and quotable, films of all time while leaving audiences laughing. Before talking pictures, the silent medium […]
MOVIES
IndieWire

Harry Styles Was ‘Desperate’ to Play ‘Elvis,’ but Baz Luhrmann Passed on Him Because ‘He’s Already an Icon’

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is turning up the heat in “Don’t Worry Darling” and baring his bum in “My Policeman,” but Styles’ vocal chops are not getting the big-screen spotlight this year — despite Styles’ attempts. Baz Luhrmann revealed that while Styles and Miles Teller were both in the running to play Elvis Presley in the eponymous musical biopic, in theaters June 24, Styles couldn’t be cast because he’s already a rockstar. “Harry is a really talented actor. I would work on something with him [but] the real issue with Harry is, he’s Harry Styles,” Luhrmann said...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jason Bateman and Julia Garner Debunk ‘Ozark’ Finale Fan Theories, Pitch Ideas for Spinoff

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “Ozark” Season 4, Part 2, including the ending in the series finale.] History has proven that when a series finale fades to black, there’s going to be some fans trying their hardest to figure out what it all means. However, “Ozark” creator Chris Mundy felt the final moment of the popular Netflix drama was, to him, “pretty unambiguous.” While some fans believe young Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), son of lakeside criminal kingpins Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney), shot down the cookie jar full of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

Martin Scorsese Regrets Not Working with Ray Liotta After ‘Goodfellas’: ‘Timing Was Always Off’

Click here to read the full article. Martin Scorsese has opened up about his regret over not collaborating with the late Ray Liotta again after the iconic 1990 film “Goodfellas.” The Oscar-winning director penned an essay for The Guardian reflecting on Liotta’s legacy after the critically acclaimed actor died at age 67 last month. However, despite Scorsese and Liotta working together on one of the greatest films of all time, the “Wolf of Wall Street” auteur did not cross professional paths with Liotta again. “We had many plans to work together again but the timing was always off, or the project wasn’t...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kristen Stewart Wants Spooky Gay Ghost Hunters for New Reality Series

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart can see the future — and ghosts. The “Crimes of the Future” star revealed she is “scarily excited” to formally announce the “most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever” in partnership with “Queer Eye” production company Scout. Watch the video below. Stewart shared a special Instagram casting call video for “most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super-gay ghost-hunting adventure” in the upcoming reality series. From paranormal historians to mediums, paranormal tour guides to experts in supernatural psychometry, the “Personal Shopper”...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Black Bird’ Trailer: Ray Liotta’s Final TV Role Brings Dennis Lehane Mystery to Apple

Click here to read the full article. The late, wonderful Ray Liotta died last month at the age of 67, but he still has a number of projects coming out posthumously. That includes the limited drama series “Black Bird,” a true-crime psychological thriller developed and executive-produced by “Gone Baby Gone,” “Mystic River,” and “Shutter Island” author Dennis Lehane. Apple TV+ premieres the first two episodes on Friday, July 8, with one following each week through August 5. Watch the official trailer below. The series is adapted from the memoir “In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Johnny Depp Thanks Fans for Doing the ‘Right Thing’ After Trial Verdict, Shares Video

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp made his TikTok debut to thank his legions of fans following the Amber Heard defamation trial verdict. On June 1, Heard was found to have defamed ex-husband Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed citing a domestic violence relationship, implying that she endured physical, psychological, verbal, and sexual domestic abuse at the hands of Depp, whom she did not actually name. Heard is ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp; Heard was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim. Depp posted a video on June 7 including...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy