Rapid City, SD

City officials discuss floodplain policy

By Nick Nelson
kotatv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills flood of 1972 forever re-shaped Rapid City. It not only affected the lives of so many residents, but changed how the city builds its infrastructure. Prior to ‘72, houses were able to...

newscenter1.tv

Bridge Deck Repairs to Begin in the Black Hills Area

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work on U.S. Highway 16B at the Rapid Creek Bridge will begin on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Work includes removing and replacing parts of the epoxy chip seal to help preserve the bridge deck and improve traction.
RAPID CITY, SD
custercountychronicle.com

Emotions run high over vacation rental vote

By a 3-2 vote at Monday evening’s meeting, the Custer City Council approved the second reading of an amendment to its ordinance that deals with permitted conditional uses and prohibited uses and structures within a residential district by making boarding houses and short term rentals a prohibited use in said residential areas. The ordinance change does not affect areas zoned commercial, nor does it eliminate already-established short-term rentals. Those that already exist will be grandfathered in with the existing conditional use permit. However, that permit is not transferable, and if the property is sold, the permit goes away. At the previous meeting of the council the move was explained as a way to combat a lack of housing in Custer, as well as the fact there are already many vacation rentals in town (there are approximately 27 in town but many more in the county).
CUSTER, SD
Daily Beast

Son to Drop Lawsuit Against Family After Racism Row

The story of a Rapid City, S.D., hotel embroiled in racial tension took a bizarre twist this week, followed by another one on Saturday. The Grand Gateway Hotel became the center of drama in March when the owner issued a racist tweet following a murder at the hotel. That led to ongoing protests at the hotel, and criticism from local officials.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Storm Damage: Philip, other communities hit hard by storms Saturday evening

PHILIP, S.D. – Severe weather crossed sections of the Black Hills Region late Saturday afternoon and evening, leaving a trail of damage starting from Butte County and the Black Hills stretching through the central portions of South Dakota. Damage reports ranged from hail reports up to 4″ in diameter...
PHILIP, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Air Tanker Base opens for summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Summertime in the Black Hills is synonymous with tourism and recreation. However, the season also means a greater chance for wildfires. When it comes to wildfires in the Black Hills, on-the-ground firefighters are sometimes not enough to combat the harsh blazes. That’s where the forest service’s air tankers come into play, to fight fires from the sky.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

The ’72 flood in film

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — People in the Black Hills are pausing to reflect upon a tragedy that seems unimaginable to many of us today. On June 9th, 1972, a wall of water churned through the Rapid City area, killing 238 people in what remains the worst natural disaster in South Dakota history.
RAPID CITY, SD
redlakenationnews.com

$1.1B beef plant - largest in U.S. - planned for South Dakota

A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be running until at least 2026.
AGRICULTURE
thevalleyexpress.com

50 Years Later: Remembering the Guardsmen Lost in the Rapid City Flood

Today marks five decades since the Rapid City flood took 238 lives on June 9, 1972. Its anniversary is a grim reminder of the worst natural disaster in South Dakota history in terms of death toll. It is also a reminder of the heroes who risked their lives and those who gave their lives to rescue others. At the time, it was estimated over 1000 people were saved.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Human-caused fire; dumped carp; Volga graffiti

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Officials say a fire at an abandoned building in Meade County may have been intentionally set. Authorities in Brookings County are...
kotatv.com

Terry Peak switches it up for the summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Shredding down the mountain in January, and riding your bike downhill in June, Terry Peak is making the mountain a year-round destination. “Woohooooo” someone yells as they finish their trek down the mountain at Terry Peak. People are excited about a new place to mountain bike in the Black Hills.
SPORTS
Hot 104.7

50 Years Ago – More Than 200 Killed in South Dakota Black Hills Flood

Rapid City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Today marks the 50th anniversary of the deadly and devastating Black Hills Flood. The National Weather Service in Rapid City Dakota says heavy thunderstorms produced flash flooding in Rapid City and the eastern foothills of the Black Hills that resulted in the deaths of 238 people. According to the US Geological Survey says the "500-year flood" also injured more than 3000 people and destroyed more than 1300 homes and 5000 vehicles.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Local cancer survivors share stories at The Monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. — West River communities came together on Saturday at The Monument for a brunch celebration of local cancer survivors. Members of the public received powerful words — all to raise awareness to the ongoing challenges survivors face. The talks focused on how priorities and life can change with a cancer diagnosis.
RAPID CITY, SD
newslj.com

Newcastle police chief arrested, resigns

Too many beers and a joke gone wrong led to a domestic dispute call and the arrest of Newcastle Police Chief Samuel Keller, 58, and the Newcastle City Council began the process of finding and hiring a new chief on Monday. Keller tendered his resignation within 24 hours of his...
NEWCASTLE, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Butte, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Butte; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Butte County in northwestern South Dakota Northwestern Lawrence County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles north of Hulett, or 26 miles north of Sundance, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Alva around 420 PM MDT. Bear Lodge Campground around 430 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Aladdin, Belle Fourche and northwestern Belle Fourche Reservoir. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN
BUTTE COUNTY, SD

