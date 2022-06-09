City officials discuss floodplain policy

Effective: 2022-06-12 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Butte; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Butte County in northwestern South Dakota Northwestern Lawrence County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles north of Hulett, or 26 miles north of Sundance, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Alva around 420 PM MDT. Bear Lodge Campground around 430 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Aladdin, Belle Fourche and northwestern Belle Fourche Reservoir. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN
