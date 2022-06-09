City officials discuss floodplain policy

By a 3-2 vote at Monday evening’s meeting, the Custer City Council approved the second reading of an amendment to its ordinance that deals with permitted conditional uses and prohibited uses and structures within a residential district by making boarding houses and short term rentals a prohibited use in said residential areas. The ordinance change does not affect areas zoned commercial, nor does it eliminate already-established short-term rentals. Those that already exist will be grandfathered in with the existing conditional use permit. However, that permit is not transferable, and if the property is sold, the permit goes away. At the previous meeting of the council the move was explained as a way to combat a lack of housing in Custer, as well as the fact there are already many vacation rentals in town (there are approximately 27 in town but many more in the county).

CUSTER, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO