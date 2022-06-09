ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivaldi browser comes with free built-in email client, calendar, and feed reader

By Chris Smith
Email is such an integral part of the daily computing experience that everyone needs an app to manage their inbox. That app can be a dedicated email client on computers, tablets, and smartphones, but it’s often easier to access your email using an internet browser. Vivaldi is one of the internet browsing apps you can use to access your email. But Vivaldi just went one step above what other browsers can do, as it now includes its own mail client. As a bonus, Vivaldi comes with a calendar and feed reader as well.

How to access Vivaldi Mail

If you’ve been using Vivaldi to browse the web, you should know you’re just a few steps away from trying out the new features the company unveiled. Just head to the Settings menu, where you’ll want to look for Productivity features inside the General tab. Then, you’ll want to select the Enable Mail, Calendar and Feeds option.

Those just hearing about the Vivaldi browser alternative that comes with a built-in mail client will have to download the Fully Loaded version when installing it for the first time. That’s enough to get you access to Vivaldi’s Mail, Calendar, and Feed Reader products.

Once enabled or installed, the Vivaldi Mail client will deliver a familiar email client experience, assuming you’ve been using email clients before. The difference is that it all happens right in the internet browser.

On the other hand, if you don’t rely on email clients, then Vivaldi Mail will get you a different take on managing the inbox from the browser, which you’re probably doing elsewhere.

Vivaldi is the latest company trying to reinvent email, but it’s unclear whether its Mail client is a must-have feature. The company thinks it has a different experience than other similar products. Vivaldi notes they’ve designed the email client around “speed, elegance, and, of course, customization.” The app should do a few things automatically to help you manage your inbox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3WuU_0g66sUrV00
Vivaldi Mail app built right into the internet browser. Image source: Vivaldi

How it works

Vivaldi Mail detects mailing lists and mail threads automatically. And it can sort your emails into folders on its own. Moreover, it should come with a powerful search feature. And it does everything locally, as it downloads all your emails.

Vivaldi Mail works with various email providers, including Gmail and Outlook. And you can add as many accounts as you want to the app. And you can set up a new Vivaldi Mail account on vivaldi.net.

The internet browser/mail client also offers a bunch of customizations that should optimize the way you deal with your inbox. You can use the toggles at the top to only show certain emails, and you can choose between different layouts for reading and writing. Add keyboard shortcuts to all of that, and Vivaldi Mail might have it all.

And the bonus is that the rest of the internet is just a few tabs away. Maybe that’s the whole point of Vivaldi Mail, getting users to love the email client and stay for the internet browsing experience.

While none of this screams must-have features, there’s no company out there ready to deliver the ultimate email client. It’s up to the user to decide, and Vivaldi Mail is just another option you can consider.

How much does it cost?

Bundled with Mail are the Calendar and Feed Reader. The latter has one neat feature, it lets you view YouTube clips from inline, which can limit user tracking.

As for the Calendar, Vivaldi says that the app shows you all the event parameters in one place so you can better manage your calendar. And it supports keyboard navigation.

All of this comes free of charge, so there’s no subscription to pay for Vivaldi Mail, Calendar, and Feed Reader. Maybe that’s its killer feature. You need to buy an iPhone or Mac for Apple Mail. Google would love it if you used Gmail inside Chrome. And Microsoft sells Outlook via its Microsoft 365 apps.

As with other free software products from rival companies, the way you’ll be paying for them is with your data. However, Vivaldi vowed years ago not to track or profile customers. And Vivaldi hasn’t partnered with Google to generate revenue from online search.

