It's back on: Aurora reverses, grants permit for Pride Parade this weekend

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Aurora city officials have reinstated a permit for Sunday’s Pride Parade, after a controversy about police involvement nearly capsized the event in the state’s second-largest city.

The western suburb on Thursday evening reinstated the parade permit, two days after pulling it over concerns about security. Police had said they could not find enough officers to work security after organizers banned LGBTQ+ officers from marching in full uniform or with weapons.

Earlier Thursday, an administrative law judge had sided with the city's position. Parade organizers and the ACLU threatened to go to federal court to preserve the event.

Aurora city officials ultimately said they were able to entice enough officers to work parade security by offering triple-time wages. They needed a minimum of 56 officers.

"The overall safety and security of parade participants and spectators have always been the primary goal of the City of Aurora and the Aurora Police Department," a city spokesperson said. "While a series of unfortunate events may have led us on this path, we hope this course will continue to be paved with a focus on inclusivity, collaboration, and compromise for this year’s pride parade."

The ACLU had argued that parade organizers had the authority set guidelines for the event.

“It is good that we have avoided the necessity for emergency litigation and that families and residents from across Aurora will be able to enjoy this event,” the civil-rights group said.

Pride Parade organizers said they made the decision about participating police officers because some LGBTQ people have had bad experiences with law enforcement in the past. Mayor Richard Irvin, who is running for governor as a Republican, said organizers were in the wrong.

