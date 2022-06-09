She's Not Allowing Her Stepdad To Give A Speech At Her Graduation Party And Denying Him This Moment Hurt His Feelings

A 21-year-old woman is going to be graduating from college soon, and she found out that her parents are planning a huge party for her.

Her parents invited 250 people to come to her graduation party, and although she isn't all that interested in having so many people be there, she's not sure that she has a say since it's not her own money funding the party.

One thing she did step in and request in lieu of cutting down the guest list was full control over who would be able to get up at her party and give a whole speech in front of all the guests.

"The only people I’m allowing to give speeches are my biological parents," she explained. "Slight background: my bio dad and my stepdad have been together nearly 20 years."

"So he’s been in my life for a long time. I love him and respect him though we aren’t really close."

Well, she finally informed all of her loved ones that nobody would be permitted to give any kind of speech at her graduation party except for her dad and her mom.

When her stepdad heard the news, she could tell that his feelings were definitely hurt by this. There really is no mean intent behind her wanting to keep the speeches strictly to her mom and dad though.

"My reasoning is to cut down on all the sappy speech giving," she said. "I hate being the center of attention and honestly don’t even want my parents to give speeches."

"If I allow people outside of my parents then there will be a line of people trying to give speeches like all of my grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins."

"Even my girlfriend who I love dearly isn’t allowed to give a speech or my 8 siblings. I did suggest that anyone and everyone could write me a letter to read later."

Those are good suggestions for what the rest of her loved ones can do, but she's curious if there's more she can do to make her stepdad feel more included than he does now.

Do you have any ideas?

