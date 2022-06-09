ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

She's Not Allowing Her Stepdad To Give A Speech At Her Graduation Party And Denying Him This Moment Hurt His Feelings

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 3 days ago

A 21-year-old woman is going to be graduating from college soon, and she found out that her parents are planning a huge party for her.

Her parents invited 250 people to come to her graduation party, and although she isn't all that interested in having so many people be there, she's not sure that she has a say since it's not her own money funding the party.

One thing she did step in and request in lieu of cutting down the guest list was full control over who would be able to get up at her party and give a whole speech in front of all the guests.

"The only people I’m allowing to give speeches are my biological parents," she explained. "Slight background: my bio dad and my stepdad have been together nearly 20 years."

"So he’s been in my life for a long time. I love him and respect him though we aren’t really close."

Well, she finally informed all of her loved ones that nobody would be permitted to give any kind of speech at her graduation party except for her dad and her mom.

When her stepdad heard the news, she could tell that his feelings were definitely hurt by this. There really is no mean intent behind her wanting to keep the speeches strictly to her mom and dad though.

"My reasoning is to cut down on all the sappy speech giving," she said. "I hate being the center of attention and honestly don’t even want my parents to give speeches."

"If I allow people outside of my parents then there will be a line of people trying to give speeches like all of my grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwpxh_0g66sJOk00
ASDF - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

"Even my girlfriend who I love dearly isn’t allowed to give a speech or my 8 siblings. I did suggest that anyone and everyone could write me a letter to read later."

Those are good suggestions for what the rest of her loved ones can do, but she's curious if there's more she can do to make her stepdad feel more included than he does now.

Do you have any ideas?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

It Turns Out That His Wife As Been Pretending To Have Seizures So She Can Get Out Of Having To Do Things

New York Will No Longer Be Allowing Dogs, Rabbits, Or Cats To Be Sold In Pet Shops If This Bill Is Signed

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepdad#Graduation Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Chip Chick

His Fiancée Returned From Vacation And Told Him She's Moving Out So She Can Be A Hippy While Living In A Van

A man is engaged to his fiancée named Kay, and when his fiancée was little, she really didn't have a great childhood. Kay's parents argued nonstop and had no sympathy for her or her siblings. Kay's parents expected her to work hard, and they didn't care if she struggled through something or got relentlessly bullied; they wanted her to just figure it out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy