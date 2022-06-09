ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 arrested after Palestine park shooting, police investigating case

By Cynthia Miranda
 3 days ago

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A person was arrested after a shooting in Palestine. Police are still investigating the incident.

Authorities received several calls before 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 about reports of gunshots at Willie Myers Park in the 1000 block of South Dorrance Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that a victim who had been shot was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Authorities were able to investigate the situation, and they shared the description of a suspect with other law enforcement. Police found the vehicle in Coffee City on Highway 155.

Quntyra Harper, 21, of Tyler, was the suspect. She was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was a 19-year-old woman from Palestine. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The following agencies also assisted with the shooting: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety, Frankston Police Department and Coffee City Police Department.

“The officers and detectives did an outstanding job getting this dangerous individual off the streets,” said Jamie Lester, Palestine Police Department Assistant Chief.

