San Francisco, CA

Rockies cash in on 4 errors to edge Giants, 4-2

Yonathan Daza delivered a tie-breaking RBI single in the fourth inning for the visiting Colorado Rockies, who took advantage of four errors to earn a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon.

The Rockies took the series, just the second series win in their last 10. The Giants have alternated losses with wins in their last seven games.

The Giants scored twice off Austin Gomber in the second.

Luis Gonzalez drew a one-out walk and scored on a triple by Thairo Estrada, who came home when Austin Wynns delivered an RBI single in his first at-bat with San Francisco.

The Rockies took the lead against Logan Webb (5-2) thanks to a trio of Giants errors — all before an out was recorded — in the fourth.

Charlie Blackmon led off by reaching on an error by Estrada before C.J. Cron singled. Both runners advanced a base on a throwing error by center fielder Austin Slater.

Blackmon scored on an RBI infield single by Brendan Rodgers before Cron raced home when Estrada misplayed a grounder off the bat of Ryan McMahon. Daza followed with an RBI single.

The Rockies added an insurance run in the seventh. Connor Joe drew a leadoff walk, extending his on-base streak to 35 games, and went to third on a double by Blackmon. Two outs later, Joe scored when McMahon legged out an infield single.

Gomber (3-6) recorded from the slow start to last six innings. He allowed five hits and one walk while striking out five.

A trio of relievers tossed an inning apiece, with Alex Colome earning his third save. He gave up a one-out single to Brandon Crawford in the ninth before Joc Pederson hit into a 3-6-3 double play to end the game.

Blackmon finished with three hits while McMahon and Garrett Hampson had two hits apiece.

Webb was charged with three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over 5 2/3 innings.

Wynns, acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, was 2-for-2 in his Giants debut and was the lone San Francisco player with multiple hits.

–Field Level Media

