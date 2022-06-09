ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat Eyeing Stars, Bradley Beal Among Potential Fits

By Shyam Ramachandran
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 3 days ago

The top-seeded Heat saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion with a loss in Game 7 of the Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. Although Miami’s season ended rather recently, their offseason is already underway and there’s a belief that the Heat will look to improve their current roster by adding star talent, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst .

“I think they will be hunters. I do not think they will be satisfied with running it back. We’ll see what opportunities may open themselves in the next couple of months,” Windhorst said on the Rich Eisen podcast.

Three Options For Heat to Consider

Whether it’s this offseason or prior to next year’s trade deadline, there’s no doubt that Pat Riley is going to look for more ways than one to improve the roster and keep the Heat atop the Eastern Conference. Let’s take a look at three situations to keep an eye on…

  1. Bradley Beal – G – Wizards: Beal sits atop this list as he is arguably the best free agent this offseason, and Miami is viewed as a legitimate suitor for star guard if he chooses to leave the Wizards, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania . Although Washington has failed to surround Beal with talent that leads to wins, he is “leaning toward” signing a five-year max contract extension worth around $250M. Money may be a key factor in staying but if any team is enticing enough in luring Beal away from D.C. it’s Pat Riley and the Miami Heat.
  2. Zach LaVine – G – Bulls : LaVine looks like he could be on the move this offseason, and joining Miami would instantly make them better and take them from title contenders to title favorites. Pulling off some kind of sign-and-trade would need to happen in order to land LaVine and perhaps using Duncan Robinson or even Bam Adebayo as key pieces in facilitating a move is something I envision happening. Moving on from someone like Adebayo would be tough but it’s for the greater good of landing a star-like LaVine, adding some serious firepower on offense. Miami may have depth issues if they trade some big names to acquire LaVine but it’s tough to envision that Pat Riley isn’t aggressive when it comes to the top free agents in this class…
  3. John Wall – G – Rockets: Wall seems like an honorable mention on this list, but he seems like a name to continue monitoring as there was buzz earlier this past season that the Clippers and Heat were among teams interested in signing Wall if he was bought out by the Rockets. Clearly, that didn’t happen this past season as Wall is now expected to opt into his lucrative $47.4 million player option (because who wouldn’t?) but his situation with the Rockets still seems to be at crossroads. The team may be open to trading him but few teams are going to have room for Wall at that hefty price tag, though it still feels like he’s someone to keep an eye on for Miami this offseason.

The post Heat Eyeing Stars, Bradley Beal Among Potential Fits appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

Related
FortyEightMinutes

Hawks Rumors: Trades, Collins, Bogdanovic, Draft, Wesley

The Pelicans are receiving calls about the No. 8 overall pick and the team is willing to listen to offers, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports. David Griffin has traded down in the past during his New Orleans tenure, moving the No. 4 overall pick to Atlanta back in 2019 for a package of picks, including […] The post Hawks Rumors: Trades, Collins, Bogdanovic, Draft, Wesley appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FortyEightMinutes

NBA Draft Buzz: Blazers, Trades, Workouts, Cavs, Banchero

The Blazers own the No. 7 selection in the upcoming draft and there’s a widespread belief that the team could trade away the selection as it looks for veteran help. Damian Lillard would like the team to acquire Deandre Ayton or OG Anunoby this offseason, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. It was previously […] The post NBA Draft Buzz: Blazers, Trades, Workouts, Cavs, Banchero appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
PORTLAND, OR
UPI News

Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Tennessee, reaches College World Series

June 13 (UPI) -- David LaManna and Jack Brannigan hit back-to-back homers to lead Notre Dame to a comeback win over top-ranked Tennessee, punching the Fighting Irish's ticket to the College World Series. LaManna's two-run shot tied the game, while Brannigan's solo homer plated the go-ahead run in the 7-3...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
161
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy