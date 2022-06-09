ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Hill, PA

REYA Barre & Yoga to open in Lafayette Hill on June 13th

morethanthecurve.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREYA Barre & Yoga is opening on Monday, June 13th at 633 Germantown Pike (1st floor) in Lafayette Hill. REYA has two large studio spaces....

morethanthecurve.com

phillyvoice.com

Balcony Bar at Kimmel Center returns for Center City Sips with rotating DJ lineup

After a two-year pandemic pause, Center City Sips — Philadelphia's infamous summer happy hour — returned to bars and restaurants around the city at the beginning of June. Its menu — a mixture of summery light bites and beer, wine and cocktail specials — was formulated by Chef Jose Garces, whose culinary styles are featured throughout the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Sale | 16 West North Lane | Conshohocken | The Morrione Stipa Team

Frani Morrione of The Morrione Stipa Team at KW added a new listing for sale at 16 West North Lane in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Wonderful opportunity to make this Plymouth Township ranch home your very own! Enter into the spacious family room featuring lots of natural light and hardwood floors. The eat in kitchen has an abundance counter space, storage and access to the outdoors. Three generous bedrooms also sporting hardwood floors in addition to overhead lighting and ample closet space plus a full hall bath completes the main level. Full basement with outside access. Great finished basement opportunity! Additional features include a one car detached garage, plenty of driveway parking and a private backyard! Easy access to the Blue Route, NorthEast Extension and PA Turnpike. Centrally located! Minutes to downtown Conshohocken with its great restaurants, coffee shops and more! Low taxes and Colonial Schools, welcome home!
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

A portion of Butler Pike in Plymouth Meeting to be closed for 30 days

Whitemarsh Township has announced that PECO will be closing a section of Butler Pike for 30 days beginning this Monday, June 13th. The work is occurring between 5160 and 5168 Butler Pike, which is the area near the Lulu Shriners’ facility. Due to safety concerns, this section of the road will be blocked off completely with concrete barriers. Detours will be marked.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
PhillyBite

Philadelphia's Best Souvenir & Gift Shops

The Old City Souvenirs and Gifts is a great place to start if you're looking for unique Philadelphia gift ideas. This small shop offers a variety of gifts and goods for a reasonable price. The store also features some unique and handcrafted items. Many of the items available are made by local artisans. Local artists make many items, including jewelry, ceramics, candles, and prints. Other items include greeting cards, t-shirts, and baby gifts. 305 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cosmosphilly.com

Charming and Authentic Cuisine, Evangelismos Greek Food Festival

Philadelphia, PA – If you’re longing for Greece’s flavors because they are so authentic, this is the place to go. It’s the Evangelismos Greek food festival in Northeast Philadelphia, and it’s happening through the weekend. The Greek food is straight out of kitchens at this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Giant to open new supermarket at Broad and Spring Garden streets

Giant's expansion in Philadelphia will continue in June with the opening of a new grocery store at the busy corner of Broad and Spring Garden streets. The 50,700-square-foot market will open its doors on June 24 at 501 N. Broad St., the Carlisle-based company announced on Friday. The supermarket is an anchor tenant for developer EBRM's large residential development at the North Philly corner, where two apartment towers are currently under construction to bring more than 500 units to the growing corridor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Rainy Weather Didn’t Stop Cyclists From Participating In American Cancer Society’s 50th Annual Bike-A-Thon Bridge To The Beach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a big day for the American Cancer Society. Thousands of cyclists pedaled their way to Atlantic City for the 50th annual Bike-A-Thon Bridge To The Beach on Sunday.  Racers were up early at 6:30 a.m. on a ride that took them from Philadelphia all the way to Atlantic City. The 66 mile course ended at Bader Field.  Chris Bassach, a cancer survivor, led the pack of 2,000 riders at this year’s event.  They were followed by sponsors.  “Three years ago, I was racing professionally on a team based out of Doylestown,” Bassach said. “In December of that year,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
jerseysbest.com

A bite-sized guide to Cherry Hill

When it comes to food and Cherry Hill, there is fact and fiction. First, let’s cover the fiction since it is a part of Jersey film lore. Never mind that Cherry Hill is the location of a once-in-a-lifetime, alleged organized crime in the 1990 comedy, “The Freshman,” starring Marlon Brando and Matthew Broderick. More legendary is the 1994 “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle” about John Cho and Kal Penn’s unlikely adventure to get to a White Castle in Cherry Hill. Unlikely, mostly because there was (and still is) no White Castle in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
MONTCO.Today

New Seafood and Steak-Focused Restaurant Now Open in Conshohocken

The former owner of Center City’s Pinefish recently opened the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken, reports Noah Zucker for the Philly Voice. The new steak and seafood-focused restaurant is the brainchild of Peter Dissin, with the menu offering crab cakes, salmon with parmesan cream, and tuna with fioe gras, as well as filet mignon, new York strip steak, and tomahawk chops with the bone-in.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Legendary Philly Car Collector Dr. Frederick Simeone Dies

Legendary Philadelphia car collector and retired neurosurgeon Dr. Frederick Simeone has died at the age of 86, a spokesperson for the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum confirmed. “Late last evening, as the first rays of light began to appear on the Mulsanne Straight, we lost our hero and champion, Dr. Frederick...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 241 West 3rd Avenue, Unit 1 | Conshohocken | Binnie Bianco Team

Adam Ferraioli of Binnie Bianco Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for rent at 241 West 3rd Avenue in Conshohocken, PA. For additional details, click here. Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Conshohocken! Not a single detail has been missed in this gem, including a brand new kitchen, air conditioning, and vinyl flooring throughout. Entering the apartment you are greeted by the kitchen which features quartz countertops, an island with a wine cooler, soft close cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The living room is sizable and allows plenty of sunlight to come through the windows and sliding glass door which leads to the rear deck (new deck is being installed) and fenced-in yard. The bathroom contains a double vanity and large standing shower. Each of the 3 bedrooms are spacious and contains a closet, with 2/3 being California Closets as an additional classy feature. One bedroom features its own entryway for those needing additional privacy and wanting their own private entrance/exit. Walk to the train station, trail, and many great restaurants and bars such as Guppy's, Nudy's Cafe, and the Great American Pub. Laundry in unit. Pets allowed with additional pet rent. Tenant pays only electric, gas, cable and internet. This is a must see, schedule a showing today!
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Axios Philadelphia

3 happy hour specials to try in Philadelphia

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are a few happy hour specials in Philadelphia you can take advantage of this week.1. Bud & Marilyn'sHappy hour is from 5-7pm on Monday through Friday. You can get a burger and beer for $10, plus appetizers for $8 or less and a number of other discounted drink specials.Address: 1234 Locust St. Photo courtesy of Bud & Marilyn's2. Butcher BarOn weekdays from 4-6:30pm get $4 draft beer, $5 house red and white wine, $6 well mixed drinks, and more.Address: 2034 Chestnut St. Photo courtesy of Butcher Bar3. Top Tomato Bar & PizzaGet $3 Bud Lights, $5 mixed drinks and house wine, and $12 Bud Light pitchers and small cheese pizza from 4-7pm on weekdays.Address: 116 S. 11th St. Photo courtesy of Top Tomato Bar & Pizza
PHILADELPHIA, PA
westphillylocal.com

Construction of 220-unit addition to Garden Court Plaza begins

Construction of an addition to the Garden Court Plaza, located at 4701 Pine St., has begun. The work is currently taking place at the back of the building on 47th Street between Pine and Spruce, which will be the primary access to the construction site, according to the Garden Court Community Association. The sidewalk on the west side of the whole block is closed due to the construction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

The Giant Co. to Open Two New Stores in Philadelphia

Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. has a busy summer planned as it announced June 10 that it will open two new Philadelphia area stores. The first location will be at 501 N. Broad St. in Philadelphia, which will open June 24, and the second will open July 1 at 1025 Second St. Pike in Richboro, Penn., The Giant Co. said in statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

