Rusk County, TX

Semi truck overturned in Rusk County

By Sage Sowels
 3 days ago

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — A major crash was reported at the intersection of Loop 571 and FM 13 involving an overturned semi truck on Thursday afternoon, according to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management .

1 woman, 3 children injured after Lufkin rollover

Authorities say no further information is available at this time, but drivers should consider taking alternate routes.

