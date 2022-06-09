Semi truck overturned in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — A major crash was reported at the intersection of Loop 571 and FM 13 involving an overturned semi truck on Thursday afternoon, according to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management .

Authorities say no further information is available at this time, but drivers should consider taking alternate routes.

