Semi truck overturned in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — A major crash was reported at the intersection of Loop 571 and FM 13 involving an overturned semi truck on Thursday afternoon, according to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management .1 woman, 3 children injured after Lufkin rollover
Authorities say no further information is available at this time, but drivers should consider taking alternate routes.
