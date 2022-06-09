ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Shocking Disney Shakeup: Why Exactly Was Peter Rice Ousted?

By Brian Steinberg and Cynthia Littleton
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZ31J_0g66qXa600

Click here to read the full article.

In an industry where many executives are quick to tout their own accomplishments, Peter Rice was known for turning down opportunities to take a public victory lap.

The soft-spoken British executive, who was ousted on Wednesday from the top TV job at Disney, has a reputation for quietly cultivating relationships with producers and directors such as Baz Luhrmann and Danny Boyle. In the 2000s, he leveraged those ties to boost the performance of Fox Searchlight Pictures with hits such as “Moulin Rouge!” and “Slumdog Millionaire.” More often than not, Rice let the directors, producers and actors take the bows.

That low-maintenance demeanor would serve Rice well in Murdoch’s empire as he became close to the family and rose in 2009 to oversee all of Fox’s entertainment networks. After the sale of 21st Century Fox to Disney in 2019, Rice took over the largest swath of Disney’s TV operations (everything but the ESPN empire). On Thursday, he was formally replaced by his top lieutenant, Walt Disney Television entertainment chairman Dana Walden .

Disney’s TV content engines had been revving high under Rice and Walden’s leadership, which makes Rice’s abrupt dismissal all the more head-spinning for industry insiders. Rice and Walden had worked together for years at Fox, and the two made the leap to Disney three years ago, becoming the only Fox executives to take over a division after the acquisition.

By all accounts, Rice didn’t see it coming — at all. He was blindsided as he learned of his fate in what was described by a source as a conversation with Disney CEO Bob Chapek that lasted less than 10 minutes. Chapek simply felt that Rice was not, in fact, Team Chapek, according to multiple sources close to the situation.

In Walden, Chapek saw an executive who was easily adapting to the Disney system, working the levers of its production, marketing and distribution machine to effectively turn out glossy and prestigious shows for Hulu, ABC, Freeform and the new Onyx Collective banner. Disney insiders said Chapek, who took the CEO reins from Bob Iger in February 2020, felt Rice was unhappy with the massive reorganization of TV operations that Chapek implemented in October 2020.

Nonetheless, Rice had received only positive feedback and compliments about his leadership and operational decisions in the past at Disney. There was no indication that the corporate side was dissatisfied with his work — reinforced by the fact that he signed a new multi-year deal late last year. When Rice pressed Chapek for a reason for this dismissal — just three weeks after the two shared the stage in New York at Disney’s impressive May 17 upfront presentation for advertisers — the response boiled down to Rice not being the right “fit” for Chapek’s organization, according to multiple sources.

Rice’s biggest management challenge during his Disney tenure came with ABC News. Sources there said the rank and file often waited for him to articulate his plans in bigger, bolder fashion. They craved more direction from the top boss, according to people familiar with the news division. One of these people says ABC News staffers haven’t developed a closer rapport with Rice and some veterans remain upset that he pushed out former ABC News president James Goldston last year in favor of CBS News alum Kim Godwin.

ABC News under Godwin has in recent weeks made important strides: “Good Morning America” has in the past five weeks taken the lead in the 25-54 demo from NBC’s Today, a big deal in the scorched-earth battle of morning TV. And “This Week,” the George Stephanopoulos Sunday public affairs show has been performing strongly in the ratings. ABC News has yet to unveil new concepts in streaming under Godwin, though she recently hired a new executive, Reena Mehta, from HBO Max ,to oversee a digital push. Rice has been seen as Godwin’s big supporter inside Disney, even after she raised eyebrows at the company by calling for an internal investigation related to allegations made against former ABC News senior producer Michael Corn, but without discussing the prospect with senior management before doing so. A suit against Corn was dismissed earlier this week.

Chapek’s move to take Rice out of the kingdom is particularly surprising given the former’s image problems in the creative community of late. Rice is a well-traveled and well-liked executive with strong creative and business chops. Chapek, a 29-year Disney executive with roots in film, home entertainment, consumer products and theme parks, is still overcoming the PR damage done from Disney’s public legal battle over “Black Widow” profits last year with star Scarlett Johansson. This year, Chapek has been at the center of public controversy and internal strain with Disney employees over the company’s handling of a wave of anti-LGBT legislation in Florida.

In recent months, Rice has often been mentioned as a strong candidate to succeed Chapek if the Disney board were to decide that the world’s largest media company needed a new quarterback. Speculation that this was a source of touchiness between Chapek and Rice was only stoked by the fact that Disney board chairman Susan Arnold issued a state of support for Chapek on Thursday on the heels of the Rice news: “Bob and his leadership team have the support and confidence of the Board,” Arnold said.

Rice’s sudden departure will undoubtedly shakeup the status quote within Disney TV. Walden’s elevation puts her above two executives with whom she’s long been peers: FX Networks president John Landgraf and National Geographic Worldwide chief Courteney Monroe. Landgraf is one of the most highly regarded and erudite executives in the entertainment industry. Monroe has earned much praise for her turnaround of Nat Geo’s TV content strategy since she took the helm of the group in 2015.

Walden will take over a portfolio that has grown significantly. Hulu has developed a growing slate of originals, including the comedic mystery series “Only Murders in the Building” and the biopic “Pam & Tommy,” the Elizabeth Holmes limited series “The Dropout” and the highly praised story of the opioid epidemic, “Dopesick,” starring Michael Keaton. ABC has new comedy successes such as “Abbott Elementary” as well as the durable “Grey’s Anatomy” franchise. And the company still produces top shows for other networks: Fox’s “9-1-1,” “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons.”

Rice, meanwhile, is expected to take some time to consider his next move. For years, he’s been mentioned as a CEO contender whenever there’s turmoil at any of the media giants. He has long been close with Fox baron Rupert Murdoch, and recently raised some eyebrows by turning up at the May 25 world premiere of “Elvis” at the Cannes Film Festival. At an afterparty for the Luhrmann film, thrown by Warner Bros. Discovery, Rice told Variety he was in London on business and had popped over to the French Riviera specifically to see the film. It struck some as odd that a top Disney executive would turn up at a splashy Warner Bros. event, although Rice and Luhrmann do have a long professional history.

Now, Rice is suddenly back on the market. Media executives with his depth and breadth of experience in film, TV, sports and news are a rare breed. Rice also burnished his reputation last fall when he stepped up to help the major studios navigate tricky negotiations with IATSE after contract talks stalled and the union came close to its first widespread strike in decades.

Rice’s availability could well encourage a big move by any number of Big Media players who may be considering a major management shakeup at a tumultuous time overall for the industry. For now, as he sorts through his next moves, Rice’s longstanding preference for keeping his head down and letting others do the talking will serve him well.

(Claudia Eller, Matt Donnelly and Adam B. Vary contributed to this report.)

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Variety

Justin Bieber Explains Rare Virus That Has Paralyzed Half of His Face, Causing Tour Postponement

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Friday to explain the “pretty serious virus” that has paralyzed half of his face and caused the cancelation of shows in Toronto and D.C. earlier this week. In a two-and-a-half-minute post, he explained and demonstrated that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that affects nerves in the face and can cause facial paralysis. As if to prove that he is genuinely ill, he shows quite clearly in the video: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Mic

Netflix announces it's about to get even worse

The Netflix overhaul continues. Per The Hollywood Reporter’s insider look into major shakeups at the streaming service, the company will begin to heavily reel in its movies division, though specifics of how that will go down are still up in the air. After news of its subscriber loss sent...
BUSINESS
disneydining.com

After Firing, Peter Rice Makes Statement, Calls Working For Disney “A Privilege”

On June 9, The Walt Disney Company shocked the entertainment industry when it was announced that Disney CEO Bob Chapek had fired Peter Rice — the Chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content. Rice had become a part of Disney when the company purchased 21st Century Fox in 2019 and went from a FOX executive to a Disney one. Before his firing, many people were speculating that Rice had the potential to become CEO after Bob Chapek, and even that he was “angling” for the position.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Dana Walden
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Peter Rice
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
John Landgraf
Person
Walt Disney
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Tv#Disney World#British#Fox Searchlight Pictures#Espn#Walt Disney Television
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Aquaman 2: All of Amber Heard's Scenes Have Reportedly Been Removed

The past week was a huge turning point for the life and career of Amber Heard as she lost the multi-million defamation case her former husband Johnny Depp filed against her. While the actress made it clear that she's appealing the case, there's been ongoing speculation with regard to her future as an actress, especially in the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC as Series Regular on Popular Drama

Country star Reba McEntire joined the cast of ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular earlier this week. The crime procedural stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, ABC announced on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy