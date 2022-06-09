ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Baby scalded in hot bath; Shreveport mother charged

By Carolyn Roy
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A Shreveport woman is facing a child cruelty charge after her 11-month-old daughter suffered severe burns from a scalding bath.

Police say 32-year-old Latisha Vailes was arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after emergency medical services were called to her State Street home in Caddo Heights just before 10 p.m. on June 2 in response to a 911 call. The child was rushed to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport for second and third-degree burns.

Vailes told investigators who were called to the hospital that it happened during bathtime.

Under Louisiana law, second-degree cruelty to juveniles is “the intentional or criminally negligent mistreatment or neglect by anyone over the age of seventeen to any child under the age of seventeen which causes serious bodily injury or neurological impairment to that child.”

Vailes remains behind bars at the Shreveport City Jail. Bond has not been set.

WKRG News 5

