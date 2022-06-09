ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Sheridan Man Sentenced for Felony Drug Possession

By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sheridan man charged with felony drug possession was sentenced Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. District Court Judge William Edelman accepted the terms of the...

sheridanmedia.com

Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Sentenced on Drug Related Charges

A 37-year-old Sheridan woman was recently sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan on two drug related charges. District Court Judge William Edelman accepted the terms of the plea agreement reached with the state, and sentenced Lindsay Aman to 2 to 4 years in prison for felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation. For the charge of misdemeanor endangering children, Aman was sentenced to one-year in jail, suspended in favor of one-year supervised probation. The sentences will run concurrent to one another.
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, June 10

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Sheridan Media

Law Enforcement Captures Suspect in Vehicle Pursuit

Law enforcement from Buffalo, Johnson County, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol apprehended a suspect in a vehicle pursuit that ended with the subject escaping on foot in the area east of Buffalo on Highway 16. In a release from the Buffalo Police Department, at approximately 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, June...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Man Changes Plea on Multiple Theft, Forgery Charges

A change of plea hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for 60-year-old Richard Romeo. Pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the state, Romeo pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft and two counts of felony forgery. In exchange for the guilty pleas, the prosecution agreed to dismiss four additional counts of forgery as part of the plea agreement.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, June 9

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com

Man arrested for assaulting, choking pregnant woman

GILLETTE, Wyo.— A Gillette man was arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of attacking and choking a pregnant woman, police said Wednesday. Dayne Wells, 23, is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony strangulation of a household member after a 28-year-old female called the police to report he had assaulted her at a Gillette residence around 8 p.m. on June 7, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
GILLETTE, WY
Q2 News

Hardin family still without answers after brutal death of son

Darrell Scalpcane III was murdered on the steps of the Big Horn County Library back in April. Months have passed and his family is still waiting for answers. “He was really intelligent. He was very, very smart, and really quick witted. He could always make us laugh,” said Scalpcane’s mother, Roxanne Well Known on Wednesday.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through June 9

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through March 5. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
KULR8

Body of woman missing after rafting incident recovered from Yellowstone River, ID'd

UPDATE: JUNE 9 AT 9:38 A.M. The following is a press release from the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office:. The Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the female that was missing from a rafting accident that occurred on the Stillwater River on Sunday June 4, 2022. The female is 44-year-old Julie Capdeville Freeman of Laurel Montana. Julie was recovered from the Yellowstone River on Wednesday June 8, 2022 by the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office and Stillwater County Search and Rescue personnel. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday June 9, 2022.
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council OKs Liquor License Transfer, Lease Agreement

The Buffalo City Council has approved a liquor license transfer and a lease agreement for a city-owned property. The transfer is for a retail liquor license from Timberline Hospitalities, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn and Suites to Safari Timberline Hotels, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn and Suites Buffalo. Also approved was a...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Johnson County Supports Welcome Home Wyoming

Johnson County will now participate in the Welcome Home Wyoming program for home ownership, after the county commission voted to approve a Resolution in support of the program. Commission Chair Bill Novotny explained the program further during the commission’s recent meeting. Novotny said there was a request presented to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Reports: Wyoming Man Killed in Osprey Crash in California￼

Originally reported by Oil City News. A Wyoming man was among five Marines killed after an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California on Wednesday. According to the Buffalo Bulletin, Seth Rasmuson, who graduated from Buffalo High School in 2019, was among the victims. Rasmuson’s family confirmed his death to the newspaper.
WYOMING STATE

