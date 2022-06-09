Sheridan Man Sentenced for Felony Drug Possession

UPDATE: JUNE 9 AT 9:38 A.M. The following is a press release from the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office:. The Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the female that was missing from a rafting accident that occurred on the Stillwater River on Sunday June 4, 2022. The female is 44-year-old Julie Capdeville Freeman of Laurel Montana. Julie was recovered from the Yellowstone River on Wednesday June 8, 2022 by the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office and Stillwater County Search and Rescue personnel. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday June 9, 2022.

STILLWATER COUNTY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO