Sheridan Man Sentenced for Felony Drug Possession

A 37-year-old Sheridan woman was recently sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan on two drug related charges. District Court Judge William Edelman accepted the terms of the plea agreement reached with the state, and sentenced Lindsay Aman to 2 to 4 years in prison for felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation. For the charge of misdemeanor endangering children, Aman was sentenced to one-year in jail, suspended in favor of one-year supervised probation. The sentences will run concurrent to one another.
