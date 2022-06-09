ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mardi Gras music video being shot in Mobile this week

By Devon Walsh
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oxp80_0g66q1fL00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You will hear the sounds of Mardi Gras this week in Mobile. Mobile native, Jabel Hendrix, is shooting a music video downtown for his Mardi Gras song, called “Get Down.”

WKRG featured Hendrix and his catchy song during our Mardi Gras coverage this year. Today, he filmed part of the video along Dauphin Street with a Brass Band and local dancers. Hendrix said the song is meant to get people out of their seats.

Alabama Power provides ‘Safe-T-Zone’ training for first responders

“We are putting Mardi Gras on the map. We are the birthplace of Mardi Gras. This is making people dance. I am loving it,” said Hendrix.

Hendrix will continue shooting the video Saturday, June 11. He is using a Mardi Gras float and invites the public to come out this Saturday at noon to the MAMGA float barn at 304 Mamga Drive to be a part of the video.

If you would like to hear more about the “Get Down” song, click here for the story when WKRG featured Hendrix earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

LODA Art Walk celebrates Pride Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Downtown’s LODA Art Walk was a lot more colorful this Friday night. “I think it’s awesome for the city to do this,” said Patrick Booker-Darby, King Patrick X Order of Pan. For the second year in a row -- they’re celebrating Pride Month....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope community joins over tragic death of CJ Edwards

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Friends and family remembered Corey Terrell Edwards Jr. (CJ), who Fairhope police said was shot and killed at a party early Saturday morning. According to Fairhope PD, it happened around 1 a.m. on Twin Beech Road. They told FOX10 CJ was rushed to University Hospital in a personal vehicle where he later died.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Runners turn out for 4th Annual Africatown Bridge Challenge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks across the Port City got out and went the distance in Africatown Saturday morning for the fourth annual Africatown Bridge Challenge 5K Run. The course, organized by the Africatown Community Development Corp., began at the old farmers market and went to Tin Top Lane before crossing the scenic Cochrane-Africatown Bridge.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Entertainment
Mobile, AL
Sports
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue confirmed the body of a swimmer was found Sunday morning in Destin. According to their Facebook post, the body was found West of Crab Island. DFR says the man suffered a traumatic injury. DFR says the waterways will have heavier law enforcement and fire department personnel on them […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Manatee sightings on Dog River in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You might have some company the next time you’re on the water on Dog River. Manatees have been spotted a couple of times in the last month. This latest video appears to be a small group of manatees at Navco Park Saturday. News 5 viewer Prattis Williams sent this to us. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: Bringing new people to church

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — New things can be intimidating—a new church, while welcoming can be uncertain. We talk with Loxley Church Pastor Brandon Morrison about how you invite someone to church Guest: For everybody to know and understand that just being bold about inviting people is the most important thing. Go to your friends, go […]
LOXLEY, AL
niceville.com

The Honor HER Foundation hosting poker run on June 18

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Honor HER Foundation invites the community to participate in the organization’s inaugural poker run on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The poker run will begin at The Honor HER Foundation, 6150 W. Fairfield Drive, in Pensacola. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., with the last bike out by 10 a.m., according to a press release by the foundation.
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Dance#Alabama Power#Mamga#Nexstar Media Inc
WALA-TV FOX10

One killed in shooting at party in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope police said a man was killed in a shooting at a party early Saturday morning. Investigators said it happened around 1 a.m. on Twin Beech Road. When officers arrived, they learned that Cory Terrell Edwards Jr. had been shot and rushed to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Edwards was later pronounced dead at University Hospital in Mobile.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Beef Dip, Chimichanga & Quesadilla Supreme with Taqueria Mexico

Studio 10′s Chelsey is back at Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try three more of their signature dishes!. We’re featuring a beef dip appetizer, a chimichanga, and the Quesadilla Supreme. Watch the video to see how these delicious menu items are made!. Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

First Heat Advisory of 2022 - What areas are included?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,. I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. It’s another muggy start to begin your Sunday. Overnight lows only dropped down into the upper-60s and the lower-to-mid 70s. Heading into this afternoon, we will continue to see mostly sunny skies. This will help warm us up into the upper-80s and the lower-90s. However, high humidity will have us feeling like the triple digits! A heat advisory is in place for Mobile & Baldwin Counties, along with our Mississippi counties. Take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated if spending time outdoors today. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, with chances at about 30%.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Weekend brings few thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will continue overnight, with lows in the low 70s. Saturday won't be as wet or unsettled as it was inland on Friday, with a couple inches of rain having fallen along Highway 84. We start the weekend with a...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Search for “downed swimmer” by Destin Fire-Rescue

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire-Rescue officials said they were looking for a swimmer that went under the water Saturday afternoon. According to a Facebook post made late Saturday afternoon, fire boat number nine was looking for a downed swimmer west of Crab Island. The post said they were also joined by several other agencies. […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Man dies in Prichard after being shot in Saraland

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police investigate after Prichard Police officers found a man shot to death in the parking lot of a restaurant. It happened Saturday afternoon. A person was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon, outside McMillian’s Barbecue restaurant in downtown Prichard. Prichard Police officers say the victim was shot in Saraland and […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

1 dead after shooting in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. FPD responded to Twin Beech Road around 1 a.m. on June 11 after receiving a call of shots fired at a party. When police arrived they discovered a male victim, later identified as Cory Terrell […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
todayshomeowner.com

How to Build a Pergola Roof | Ep. 174

A pergola roof protects you from pop-up storms, so you can extend your time outdoors. Tyler Schwall in Mobile, Ala., wants to install a tin roof over his pergola. But before he does this, he wants to know the best way to put the roof so it has a pitch for rainwater.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Fairhope Police: One dead in Twin Beech Rd shooting

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Fairhope Police, on June 11, 2022, at approximately 1:00 AM Fairhope Police received a call of shots fired at a party on Twin Beech Road. Upon arrival it was discovered that a male gunshot victim had been transported to Thomas Hospital by personal...
FAIRHOPE, AL
AL.com

Investors keep on buying

An out-of-state Capital Group paid $4 million for the former Standard Furniture warehouse on more than 43 acres at 801 U.S. 31 in Bay Minette, according to Nathan Handmacher of Stirling Properties, who represented the sellers. Pete J.A. Riehm of CRE Mobile represented the buyers. The property features more than 750,000 square feet of warehouse space and the new owners have leased 100,000 square feet so far.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy