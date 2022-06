OTTAWA – Two men are in custody after an investigation into cocaine sales in Ottawa. On Thursday the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team say that 24-year-old Darien T. Chandler of Joliet and 47-year-old Isual Bucio-Bernal of Joliet were in a vehicle that allegedly delivered around 26 grams of purported cocaine to agents. Both were charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance and taken to the LaSalle County Jail and are being held on $1 million dollar bonds each.

OTTAWA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO