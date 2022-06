Happy Pride! It’s wonderful to celebrate our caring and diverse community and to welcome the summer with that understanding in our hearts. June always brings to mind the best that Vermont and our community have to offer: verdant green fields, long days, fireworks, barbecues and summer vacation. While our team is looking forward to enjoying all of the above, we’ve also got plenty of projects to complete around town.

MILTON, VT ・ 23 HOURS AGO