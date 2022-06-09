ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford, NJ

Black worker sues NJ salon that allegedly fired her for complaining about discrimination

By Curtis Brodner
 3 days ago

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A Black woman is suing a hair removal salon in Rutherford for retaliation and wrongful termination after she complained of wage disparities between Black and white employees.

Amira Smith, 23, started working at European Wax Center in June 2020, according to a lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of Passaic County on Tuesday.

Within two weeks of her hiring, she also learned that a white woman who was hired at the same time as her was making $12 an hour while she was only making $11, according to legal documents obtained by NJ.com .

Her hours were also cut from 37 to 18 per week.

In August 2020, Smith complained to a manager that she and another Black employee were making less money than white workers, the lawsuit alleges.

Instead of addressing the problem, her boss got angry at her for “discussing pay rates with other employees.”

In September 2020, she got a $1 raise, but the business started withholding commissions from her, legal documents show.

She brought up the issue to management, but they avoided rectifying the problem and simultaneously started reprimanding her for minor infractions like not mopping properly in a group chat with her co-workers.

Alongside the new level of scrutiny, came threats that the business would fire her, texts from the time show.

European Wax Center fired her in April 2021.

The lawsuit argues the business’ treatment of Smith and her eventual firing was retaliation for advocating for equal pay between Black and white workers — a violation of New Jersey discrimination and wage laws.

She’s seeking $250,000 in damages, and additional money for lost wages, benefits and emotional distress.

New Jersey 101.5

Jamesburg, NJ teen mom accused of killing newborn daughter

JAMESBURG — A 19-year-old woman has been charged with killing her newborn, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced. Jamesburg police were called Wednesday night after 10 p.m., for a welfare check on Jessica Farag, of Jamesburg. Farag and her infant daughter were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital,...
JAMESBURG, NJ
New York City, NY
