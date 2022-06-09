ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, TX

Aggies Offensive Lineman Takes Medical Retirement

By Timm Hamm
 3 days ago

The OL has missed the entire spring ball season

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Smart Chibuzo is medically retiring after missing the entire 2022 spring ball season .

The 6-4 sophomore and Fresno, Texas native was offered almost four seasons ago and the Aggies have had high hopes for him since. Chibuzo saw action in a handful of games for A&M in 2020 and 2021, but injuries are forcing him to step away from the game.

He was part of an attempt at the time by former offensive line coach Jim Turner to added big pieces to his position group.

"I like him, and I think he can play in there," said A&M boss Jimbo Fisher before the start of the 2020 season. "I've said this you can't have enough centers. We talk about quarterbacks and all these other positions, center is a very unique, hard thing to do and you got to develop guys there. So, I'm trying to make a plan to have guys and I think he could have a very big impact."

"I mean, he's a big guy, he's physical and big as inside defensive tackles are now, holding the point," said Fisher. "I think he has a chance to be a very good center in the future, I really do.”

Chibuzo redshirted as a freshman.

Texas A&M kicks off the 2022 season without Chibuzo on Sept. 3 against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Kyle Field.

