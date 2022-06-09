ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

Vernon ISD Superintendent plans to resign

By Kaylin McGlothen
 3 days ago

VERNON ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Jeff byrd’s journey into education stemmed from his own challenges in school, and becoming a superintendent wasn’t easy, but he never gave up.

“I was a Special Ed student; I was extremely dyslexic, and I struggled academically,” Byrd said. “When I was in the 7th Grade, I had a lady named Gayheart, I talked to her once a week. She figured out, in her words, I wasn’t dumb or stupid, I just didn’t know how to read.”

Byrd has been Vernon ISD’s superintendent since 2016, but he is now planning to resign later this month.
Although his resignation is bittersweet, Byrd said his new opportunity is one he can’t pass up.

“It’s been a tough, bittersweet, I’d even say gut-wrenching, decision,” Byrd said. “The people in Vernon have been so great to my wife and I and our children.”

New, local businesses call Sikes Senter Mall home

On Thursday, June 2nd, the Dalhart ISD Board of Trustees chose Byrd as the Lonestar finalist for the position of Dalhart ISD superintendent.

There is a 21-day waiting period between the time he was named finalist until they can approve and offer him the contract at Dalhart.

“At that time, I’ll resign from Vernon ISD, sign the contract and be under employment with Dalhart,” Byrd said. “We’re certainly excited about the opportunity that we have before us at Dalhart and being a part of their school district, but we very much love and appreciate the opportunities in Vernon the last 5 and a half years.”

Before Vernon ISD, Byrd served as superintendent for Claude ISD and Gorman ISD. While at Vernon ISD, he has accomplished many things, but he refuses to take all of the credit.

“Takes a village, and nothing is accomplished without an awesome schoolboard,” Byrd said. “We’ve had several board changes since I’ve been here, but this is my 3rd district to be a superintendent, and I’ve never been associated or heard of a board as good as the one we have in Vernon.”

New urgent care center opens on Kemp

Aside from being closer to his oldest two children in Amarillo, Byrd said there’s one other thing he’s excited about:

“Our favorite place in the world is Red River, New Mexico, and Dalhart is a lot closer to the Red River than Vernon is,” Byrd said.

Although excited to start this new chapter, Bryd said Vernon ISD will always hold a special place in his heart.

The Vernon ISD Board of Trustees held a meeting Thursday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss hiring a new superintendent.

newschannel6now.com

Roofing business owner talks staying safe in the heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With temperatures rising to triple digits, it’s important to remember that heat can be deadly. Even people who are used to working outside take precautions when it’s this hot. People working in agriculture, construction and other outdoor professions know just how dangerous the heat can be.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Police respond to pin-in accident on Jacksboro Hwy.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a pin-in accident on the 5400 block of Jacksboro Hwy. on Wednesday. It appeared to be a one-car collision with a power line, according to News Channel 6 crews at the scene. Officials said that one person was...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Cache juveniles injured in Sunday morning crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two juveniles are recovering after a car crash in Comanche County Sunday morning. The pair of juveniles, both from Cache, were driving eastbound on Cache Rd. about eight miles south of Sterling at around 10:30 a.m. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver was...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

