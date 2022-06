Thomas Joseph Fort IV of Ocala, Florida, age 26, passed away Sunday morning, June 5th 2022 from injuries sustained in a tragic accident. He was born in Ocala, FL in October of 1995. He graduated from North Marion High School in 2015. Thomas was a kind and generous young man with a ready and endearing smile. He loved to ride, spend time with family, and hunt with his dad. He was well loved by all who knew him.

OCALA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO