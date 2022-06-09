ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Fergus Falls man drowns after jumping off pontoon in Detroit Lakes

By Nick Longworth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man drowned in Detroit Lakes Wednesday after jumping off a pontoon and not resurfacing, despite efforts to reach him by friends. At around 5:39 p.m. the Becker...

Authorities in northern Minnesota are reportedly the drowning death of a young man. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the body of 20-year-old Jette Frandson was recovered from Detroit Lake shortly before 9 PM on Wednesday. He was discovered in about 29 feet of water and was pronounced dead at the scene.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
