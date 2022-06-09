EXCLUSIVE: Celtic are pursuing Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Souza, who is 60 per cent owned by the City Football Group - but face competition from the likes of Fenerbache and Bologna

Celtic have joined the list of clubs pursuing Brazilian holding midfielder Vinicius Souza.

The 22-year-old is 60-per-cent owned by the City Football Group, the Manchester City parent company from which Celtic hired coach Ange Postecoglou and head of recruitment Mark Lawwell.

Placed with Lommel - the City Group's Belgian club - Souza impressed during a season-long loan at KV Mechelen.

Celtic are among the clubs pursuing Brazilian holding midfielder Vinicius Souza

Expected to head back out on loan next season, Celtic have scheduled discussions with the Brazilian's representatives.

Fenerbahce, Club Brugge and Bologna have also declared an interest, with the Scottish champions facing a battle to persuade the former Flamengo central midfielder that his immediate future lies in the SPFL.

Postecoglou is in the market for midfielders after Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic left Glasgow at the end of the season, with Kevin N'Doram of Metz another option.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is in the market for midfielders in the summer window

Keen to strengthen in a number of areas, former Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist is in talks with the champions following the departure of Greek international Vasilis Barkas.

Left-back is also a priority, with Argentine Francisco Ortega and Mohanad Jeahze of Hammarby the subject of positive scouting reports.

Celtic also hope to complete permanent deals for winger Jota and central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and remain in the market for another ball-playing centre-half and a striker.