Broadway theatre to be renamed to honor actress Lena Horne

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

Broadway theater will be renamed in honor of Lena Horne 00:35

NEW YORK -- Beloved stage and screen star Lena Horne will have a Broadway theater named in her honor.

The Brooks Atkinson Theatre on West 47th Street, where the musical "Six" is now playing, will become the Lena Horne Theatre.

It will be the first time a Broadway theater has been named in honor of a Black woman.

Born in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, Horne died in 2010.

Horne made her Broadway debut in 1934. She received a special Tony Award for her final show, "Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music," in 1981.

Lena Horne
