Newark, NJ

17-year-old girl killed in Newark shooting

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

17-year-old girl killed in Newark shooting

NEWARK, N.J. -- Questions remain about a shooting that claimed the life of a teenager in Newark .

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on Goodwin Avenue.

Police say once they arrived at the scene, a 17-year-old girl had already died.

The circumstances of her death are still under investigation. Authorities are looking for suspects.

