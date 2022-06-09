ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Study: Apartments in 2 Bay Area cities unaffordable working 40 hours a week

By Marcus White
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYj1S_0g66m6eS00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The average San Jose resident would need to work nearly 80 hours per week in order to afford rent in the city and the average San Francisco resident almost 65 hours per week, according to a new study .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The financial technology company SmartAsset used median earnings and rental data from the U.S. Census Bureau 's 2020 American Community Survey to examine the 25 largest cities in the country, assuming the average worker was a single filer who took the standard tax deduction and didn't contribute to a retirement fund.

In order to afford San Jose's median monthly rent of $2,232, the average worker taking home $40,300 in pay would have to work 77.2 hours per week. The median worker in San Francisco, who earns $50,104 in take-home pay according to census data,

Currently, eight hours constitutes a day's worth of work for nonexempt employees under California law, and 40 constitutes a week. Based on SmartAsset's study, the average San Jose worker would need to perform two weeks worth of work in order to afford the median apartment, and the average San Francisco worker 1.5.

Of the five cities requiring the most hours of work to afford the median monthly rent, four were in California: San Jose (No. 1), Los Angeles (No. 2; 72.3 hours per week), San Diego (No. 3, 72.2 hours per week) and San Francisco (No. 4). Boston rounded out the top five (68.1).

SmartAsset's study follows U.S. Census Bureau findings last September that a nation-leading average of 15.4% of Californians lived in poverty between 2018 and 2020, and it coincides with the state's intertwined housing and homelessness crises exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic .

San Jose experienced an 11% increase in overall homelessness between 2019 and 2022, according to the most recent point-in-time census, while San Francisco’s overall homelessness decreased by 3.5%. San Jose issued 150 of its 1,153 residential building permits for affordable apartments in the first quarter of this year, according to city data, while the San Francisco Chronicle reported last month that San Francisco's planning department processed applications for three projects with 62 units during the first four months of 2022.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
svvoice.com

AVE Santa Clara Breaks Ground in Tasman East

AVE Santa Clara, a new premium 311-unit, eight-story, residential community from Ensemble Real Estate Investments, broke ground on May 19. AVE Santa Clara is the first of Ensemble’s seven planned projects in the 45-acre Tasman East District. The Tasman East District is planned as a vibrant mixed-use community with...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

SF to SJ section of high-speed rail project report released

(BCN)– The final environmental impact report is now complete for the section between San Francisco and San Jose of California’s high-speed rail project. The California High-Speed Rail Authority released the final report Friday on the possible environmental impacts of the roughly 49-mile northern leg of the rail system, which will extend through major population centers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose could cut parking requirements for new developments

San Jose planning officials are split on a proposal to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new building projects and what it could mean for the future of the city. The San Jose Planning Commission voted 6-2-3 Wednesday to receive a report with several alternatives for reducing parking spaces. Commissioners Rolando Bonilla and Jorge Garcia voted against the plan. Commissioners George Casey, Mariel Caballero and Maribel Montañez were absent.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Society
Local
California Government
San José Spotlight

San Jose residents see water rate hikes once again

Water rates are increasing in July for San Jose residents in several neighborhoods. This week, the City Council unanimously approved increasing drinking and recycled water rates for the next fiscal year. The increase impacts customers of San Jose Municipal Water System, which serves about 136,000 residents in the North San Jose, Alviso, Evergreen, Edenvale and Coyote Valley areas. The increases come as the region faces another extended drought and follows last year’s rate hikes from Valley Water, the wholesale water provider for the county.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Juneteenth celebrations across the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- Mayor London Breed kicked off the Juneteenth holiday season Friday with an announcement and flag-raising ceremony at City Hall. Juneteenth is the federal holiday that commemorates when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were notified of their freedom in 1865. President Joe Biden made June 19 a federal holiday in 2021.SAN FRANCISCO Juneteenth Freedom Celebration: June 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fillmore District, San Francisco. This celebration will span eight city blocks and feature community leaders, performances, vendors and fashion. Free. https://juneteenth-sf.orgJuneteenth on the Waterfront: Saturday,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandmagazine.com

Top 5 Best Senior Living in Oakland and the East Bay

Here are the 2022 Top 5 Best Senior Living as voted for by residents in Oakland and throughout the East Bay:. The Oakland Magazine Winner in the category of Best Senior Living in Oakland and the East Bay in 2022 is:. Sunrise Senior Living. 11889 Skyline Blvd., Oakland. California 94619.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#U S Census Bureau#Kcbs Radio#Smartasset#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
everythingsouthcity.com

How San Francisco Became a Failed City; As SF Goes, Does CA and the USA Follow?

While we are SOUTH of San Francisco, we know all too often what happens in San Francisco is a stepping stone for the rest of the State and Country. This is a long read, sent to us by one of our South City neighbors, asking that we share this well-written, well-thought-out essay on ‘How San Francisco Became a Failed City, And how it could recover‘
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
internewscast.com

How San Francisco’s D.A. recall election shows a rift in the Asian American community

Asian Americans, galvanized by rising crime rates and violent attacks against elders, appeared to be a driving force in Tuesday’s recall election that ousted San Francisco’s reformist District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Community organizers say the result reflects the group’s simmering frustrations with progressive leaders for not taking seriously...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Homeless
San José Spotlight

San Jose ends food program supporting homeless people

San Jose is winding down a hot meals program that started during the COVID-19 pandemic, and homeless advocates worry people will go hungry. The hot meals program, funded by the federal CARES Act, has helped feed homeless residents at encampments and motels throughout the pandemic that upended the lives of many in Silicon Valley. Nonprofits, food banks and churches in the region saw the need for food skyrocket during 2020. Some say the demand continues to rise.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

South Bay water agencies roll out incentives to get residents to ditch lawns, fight drought

SANTA CLARA COUNTY residents are being asked to reduce water usage and local water authorities are offering incentives to help homeowners and businesses achieve this goal. In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15 percent last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by a 30 percent during March. To curb the problem, Valley Water’s board of directors voted in April to restrict outdoor watering to two days a week. The San Jose City Council voted in May to require new developments to install drought-tolerant landscapes.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area students lead March for Our Lives rallies for gun reforms

OAKLAND, Calif. - Teenagers all over the Bay Area organized rallies Saturday for gun reform and tighter national gun control policies. Events were set to happen in eight different locations, including Walnut Creek, Redwood City, San Francisco and Sonoma. Lucy Goetz, a 17-year-old high school student organizer from Concord, told...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
globalcirculate.com

Alleged Proud Boys storm Bay Area Drag Queen Story Hour event

Police are investigating an incident that occurred during a Drag Queen Story Hour at the San Lorenzo Library on Saturday afternoon after Panda Dulce, the San Francisco drag performer hosting the reading, said they were targeted by “a group of 8-10 Proud Boys” who stormed the room and shouted homophobic and transphobic threats at them, forcing them to leave the event with a security guard and hide in a back office.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy