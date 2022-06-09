ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

New research shows rent skyrocketing across Manhattan

By Dick Brennan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081gw9_0g66lvB700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWnfV_0g66lvB700
New Yorkers demand a break as rent costs soar 02:12

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers are getting priced out when it comes to rent.

The median rent in Manhattan hit a record high of $4,000 in May, the highest price ever reported by the brokerage Douglas Elliman.

That number is up 25 percent from May of last year. It's being attributed to a post-pandemic boom and high mortgage rates.

Demonstrators marched through the streets of Bushwick, Brooklyn, on Thursday, chanting "The tenants united will never be defeated" and "Housing is a human right."

Protesters told CBS2's Dick Brennan they can barely get by as rents soar citywide.

"It's just ridiculous. Everybody is not rich," Brownsville resident Brenda Lott said.

Lott says she was homeless for a time.

"Not because I could not pay the rent, but I couldn't afford it," she said.

Rafael Casiano fears he's going to be forced out of Washington Heights.

"Because of gentrification, a lot of Latinos in the community are being pushed farther north, either to the Bronx or to New Jersey or other states," he said.

The Rent Guidelines Board is holding hearings on its proposal to raise rents for a one-year lease 2-4 percent and a two-year lease 4-6 percent.

"If these rent increases come through ... how much more eviction cases will be filed by Christmas time?" East Harlem resident Pilar deJesus said.

"The same thing that tenants are feeling, we as small property owners are feeling as well," property owner Jan Lee said.

Lee's family has owned two buildings in Chinatown since the 1920s with 100 percent rent-stabilized units.

"For a whole three generations of my family, tenants have been discussing their hardships across the kitchen table with my family," Lee said.

But he says it's very tough for property owners to keep up with rising costs.

"Fantastic increases in fuel costs and insurance and water prices and Con Edison prices for electricity," he said. "The roof still needs to be repaired. The façade of the building still needs to be repaired."

Lee says both tenants and small property owners have to find solutions because if they don't, both sides will be forced out.

Comments / 1

Related
vigourtimes.com

Predicting what NYC will look like five years down the road

A new mayor, new city council and a new governor all appear to be coalescing around a new New York. As we move past post-pandemic thinking, leading private- and public-sector officials help map out what New York City could – or even should – look like five year down the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

New bike lane barriers coming to the city this summer

The city is experimenting with new types of bike lane barriers to separate cyclists from traffic ahead of what’s typically a busy summer biking season. It plans to install the materials in five locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens. It will also put up a new type of barrier in the Bronx to protect a bus lane there.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYC dropping school mask requirement for kids under 5

NEW YORK -- Children under the age of 5 no longer need to wear a mask in New York City schools and day care settings. It comes as the city's health commissioner says New York has passed the peak of a COVID wave. He says case numbers have dropped by 26% over the past two weeks. So the city's youngest are now able to drop their masks. "Definitely a good idea," teacher Jackie Tojdowski said. "I'm a teacher, and it's hard to hear kids speaking, and it's hard for them to learn when they're learning letters and sounds during how to read."Mayor Eric Adams...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
irei.com

NYC to convert hotels into affordable housing

N.Y. Governor Kathy Hochul has signed new legislation to create more flexible rules for converting underutilized hotel space into permanent housing. "As New York's housing crisis continues to impact families, we're taking bold action, embracing innovative ideas and thinking outside the box to help ensure that New Yorkers can access safe, livable, and quality affordable housing," said Gov. Hochul. "This new law allows us to tackle the affordability crisis head-on and convert empty, underutilized spaces into homes. I thank Assembly Member Cymbrowitz and Senator Kavanagh for sponsoring this bill and taking this step to ensure that New Yorkers have a place to call home."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

ADL holds first annual Fight Hate for Good walk in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The Anti-Defamation League held its first in-person walk against hate Sunday in the Bronx.Dozens gathered at Van Cortlandt Park's parade ground.CBS2''s Hannah Kliger emceed the Fight Hate for Good walk.It aims to unite the community to commit to building a future without antisemitism, racism, or bigotry.Speakers included leaders from Mexico and Israel, as well as Congressman Ritchie Torres, Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and City Councilman Eric Dinowitz, among others.
BRONX, NY
Curbed

Somehow, the Rental Market Is Only Getting Worse

Incredible news: Manhattan’s median rent reached $4,000 for the first time ever, according to Douglas Elliman’s May report. This is the sixth month in a row that rent in the borough has broken records and a 25 percent year-over-year increase. (Nearly 75 percent of these new leases are signed by tenants moving to the city from outside New York, according to one investment broker.) More incredible news: It’s going to get worse. Jonathan Miller, who wrote the report, told the Real Deal to expect this trend to continue into summer — “historically the busiest season for rental turnover.”
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Lee
HipHopWired

Brooklyn To Host Puerto Rican Day Parade This Sunday

Wepa! It’s that time of year as this Sunday New York City will be hosting their annual Puerto Rican Day parade in Manhattan as is tradition, but the festivities will continue in Brooklyn as Bushwick is set to host their own mini-parade for the boricuas who call the big apple home. Bushwick Daily is reporting […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Gentrification#New Yorkers#Latinos#The Rent Guidelines Board
NBC New York

March For Our Lives NYC: What to Know for Saturday Rally

Tens of thousands of people in the tri-state were expected at rallies on Saturday, joining March For Our Lives rallies scheduled all across the county to demand meaningful changes to gun laws. New York City's march was scheduled to kick off around 11:30 a.m. at Cadman Park Plaza in Brooklyn,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vigourtimes.com

San Francisco recalled its DA; who should New York vote out?

San Franciscans finally woke up to the stupidity of their wokeness. This week, they recalled District Attorney Chesa (“I prosecute nobody”) Boudin, on whose watch the city’s crime rate skyrocketed and clusters of predatory “homeless” proliferated. Many of our local political leaders need the mitten,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
therealdeal.com

New development condo sales slow for second straight month

After a buying craze that characterized much of last year, sales of new development condos slowed across the city in May for the second straight month. Still, the market remains robust compared to pre-pandemic times — especially in Manhattan. Buyers signed contracts for 360 sponsor units in May, down...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Suspicious package near Manhattan bus terminal deemed no threat

NEW YORK -- A suspicious package caused a scare Sunday night near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.It was discovered at about 8 p.m. at Eighth Avenue and 42nd Street.As a result, bus service was suspended for about two hours and Eighth Avenue was shut down while the Bomb Squad and police investigated.They later determined hair products and food items were inside.The street has reopened and bus service has resumed.
MANHATTAN, NY
cititour.com

The Hottest NYC Neighborhood for Food & Drinks Right Now

As New York City emerges from its pandemic slumber, new restaurants and bars are popping up all over the place. At Rockefeller Center, Avra is the latest mega restaurant to emerge along with 53, a new Asian spot by the Altamarea Group. In Hell’s Kitchen, the vibrant Peachy Keen has arrived, along with El Cartel for Colombian and The Molly Pitcher Club for cocktails. At the Seaport, Jean Georges will soon be home to six new restaurants and a sprawling market at The Tin Building. But nowhere is city’s vibe on full display more than at East Broadway near where Canal and Division Streets intersect.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy