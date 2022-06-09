ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

L&F Distributors, TTUHSC team up for health

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – Texas Tech Physicians El Paso (TTP El Paso), under the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) umbrella, has been selected by L&F Distributors to be their primary care provider for their employees.

A partnership was announced by TTUHSC El Paso President Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., and L&F Distributors’ Owner and General Manager-West Nick LaMantia at the company’s warehouse.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfNRK_0g66lmTo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QC160_0g66lmTo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkyLH_0g66lmTo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGxaV_0g66lmTo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ej1po_0g66lmTo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25MCyo_0g66lmTo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oA5T6_0g66lmTo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zy9zZ_0g66lmTo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CrYb6_0g66lmTo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEE7F_0g66lmTo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwQ2c_0g66lmTo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewbut_0g66lmTo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLuKT_0g66lmTo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Vm5q_0g66lmTo00

We’re very excited about how this partnership will transform the health of our employees. We strive to give our employees the very best and TTP El Paso’s primary care is a huge step in that direction.

Nick LaMantia, L&F Distributors’ Owner and General Manager

L&F Distributors is a major regional beverage wholesaler and distributor.

To encourage employees to take advantage of the world-class physicians and specialty care available at TTP El Paso, L&F will cover the copay for its employees and their dependents beginning July 1. LaMantia’s hope is that L&F Distributors employees will find it easier to establish a primary care physician relationship and schedule annual checkups for every member of the family.

Peter Catinella, M.D., M.P.H., an associate professor at TTUHSC El Paso and chair of the Department of Family Medicine – Transmountain at TTP El Paso, said family medicine physicians and residents are prepared to provide services and can even see the entire family together. With routine checkups, physicians can identify health conditions early and provide preventative care, which can help reduce health care costs in the long run. The partnership will also support TTUHSC El Paso’s educational mission of equipping the Borderplex with talented physicians. TTUHSC El Paso medical residents train with faculty physicians at all TTP El Paso locations, caring for the region’s diverse patient population.

L&F Distributors understands family, service and community. We hold these same core values at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso. This partnership builds on these values and helps support our efforts of caring for the people of the Borderplex, while also contributing to our mission of training the future physician workforce for this region. I’m excited to have our department contribute to this innovative collaboration.

Peter Catinella, M.D., M.P.H., an associate professor at TTUHSC El Paso and chair of the Department of Family Medicine – Transmountain at TTP El Paso

Beyond family medicine, TTP El Paso clinics offer services from a variety of subspecialty providers, helping local families avoid the expense of traveling outside the city for specialized health care services.

This is a first-of-its-kind partnership for TTP El Paso, and quite frankly we hope it’s not the last. That first doctor visit is sometimes the hardest, but we’re here to make it easier for our friends at L&F Distributors. They can set an appointment and know they’ll be accepted as a new patient and cared for by some of the best physicians in the region.

Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., President, TTUHSC El Paso

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Sun Bowl Association installs new president and honors volunteers

EL PASO, Texas – The Sun Bowl Association hosted a new president installation and honored volunteers at TopGolf on Sunday, June 12, 2022, announcing Robert Dunlop as the new SBA President. Robert Dunlop is the territory sales manager for Schneider Electric Company and was born and raised in Plano, Texas.  He obtained his Bachelor of Science in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Youth Biz Academy hosts first Children Business Fair in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Kids in El Paso know what it takes to be an entrepreneur, and now they’ll have a chance to show it off. The Youth Biz Academy will be having its first El Paso Children’s Business Fair on Saturday, June 11.  President and founder of Youth Biz Academy Larry Stelley supports […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Industrial development taking off in borderland region

The inflation we see first-hand is a result of pent-up demand not being met by supply, due to factors such as increased consumer spending and disrupted supply chains. The industrial leasing market for value-added production and warehousing in the Borderplex region (El Paso, Juarez, southern New Mexico) is a microcosm of this phenomenon. I recently got to attend a couple of briefings by Christian Perez Giese, Senior Vice President/Director of Industrial and Logistics at commercial real estate services company CBRE’s Borderplex branch, and picked up a lot of current information about industrial space in the Borderplex.
SANTA TERESA, NM
KVIA

UTEP graduate wins state TPSE award

EL PASO, Texas- The Texas Society of Engineers nominated Daniel Carrera as their Texas Young Engineer. Carrera, who is a Franklin High School graduate, also received degrees from EPCC and Texas Tech before finishing at UTEP. He told ABC-7 that the award has not been given to an El Pasoan...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Health
El Paso, TX
Business
KTSM

Vendor shares business perspective on county’s fireworks decision

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – If you want to purchase fireworks in El Paso for the 4th of July celebration there are some provisions to that. Not all types of fireworks will be legal to pop. On June 24th firework displays will be open for business. The El Paso County Commissioners Court adopted an order […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Who is El Paso’s largest graduating class?

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – It’s an El Paso thing. After you introduce yourself to a fellow El Pasoan, no matter where you are in the world, the follow-up question is always, “what high school did you go to?” Bragging rights are serious in the Sun City; which high school has the most school spirit, […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Tx#L F Distributors Owner#Ttp El Paso
95.5 KLAQ

What Neighborhood St. In El Paso’s Great for Rafting the Floods?

When it rains in El Paso we all know how bad it can really get sometimes. Although being a desert city we could use some heavy rain here and there. Except, the only con about a lot of rain in El Paso is the different areas that flood. All sorts of streets all over El Paso tend to flood leaving you to take an alternate route to be safe.
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: McGinn's PistachioLand

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — New Mexico offers many quirky attractions, but a 30-feet tall pistachio on the side of the road may top the list. For many people, it's an easily recognizable site in Alamogordo. "It took us three or four months, and it's beautiful," Tim McGinn, owner of McGinn's...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
KFOX 14

City of El Paso offers tips to renter that hasn't had AC for 2 weeks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 has learned more information about the City of El Paso's ordinances and codes that apply to landlords when it comes to providing working air conditioning units. With temperatures rising in the Borderland, at least one resident at the Retreat apartment complex in west...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Update: EP Water fined $1.2M for sewage discharge in Rio Grande

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The New Mexico Environmental Department fined El Paso Water $1.2 million dollars for releasing 1.1 billion gallons of raw sewage into the Rio Grande in Sunland Park, as first reported by the Associated Press. State compliance orders were given Thursday to El Paso Water, requiring that they (El Paso Water) […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy